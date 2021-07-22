Franklin Pool in Yakima is temporarily canceling evening recreational swim sessions because of staff shortages, according to a news release from the city of Yakima.
The sessions were scheduled for 7-9 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“Hopefully, we can have new staff on board soon so we can re-open the evening session,” Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in the release.
Franklin Pool, 2102 Tieton Drive, re-opened to the public on June 10 after it was closed last year due to COVID precautions. Capacity is limited to 50%, about 200 swimmers.