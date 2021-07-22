210623-yh-news-beattheheat-4.jpg
Buy Now

Aubrey Quiroz, 10, right, floats at Franklin Pool in Yakima, Wash., Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Franklin Pool in Yakima is temporarily canceling evening recreational swim sessions because of staff shortages, according to a news release from the city of Yakima.

The sessions were scheduled for 7-9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Hopefully, we can have new staff on board soon so we can re-open the evening session,” Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said in the release.

Franklin Pool, 2102 Tieton Drive, re-opened to the public on June 10 after it was closed last year due to COVID precautions. Capacity is limited to 50%, about 200 swimmers.