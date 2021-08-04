Evening recreational swim sessions at Franklin Pool in Yakima resumed Wednesday thanks to additional staffing.
The evening swim sessions are scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pool at 2101 Tieton Drive had canceled evening swim sessions last month due to staffing shortages, according to a news release.
Capacity at Franklin Pool is limited to 50% — about 200 swimmers — due to COVID-19 precautions. The swim season at the pool is set to continue through Aug. 21.
Franklin Pool’s season finale for 2021 will be the annual Paws in the Pool event from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 22. Dogs swim for free. Owners pay the general admission fee. Daily admission prices for Franklin Pool are $2 for youths, $4 for adults, and $2.25 for members of the military or those 62 and older. Families of six or more people can access the pool for $13 a session.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/aquatics/ or call 509-575-6035 for more information.