Yakima’s outdoor Franklin Pool is set to open Friday, just in time for summer vacation.
The pool at 2102 Tieton Drive is a place to swim and exercise and gather for events, like the new Dive ‘N Movie program.
A news release from the city of Yakima said the pool will be open for recreational swimming 12:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be open for lap swimming and water walking sessions 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday.
At the Dive ‘N Movie event planned for Friday, July 1, swimmers can float in the pool and watch “Moana” play on a large, inflatable screen. The program starts at 8:30 p.m. and is free with pool admission. Participants will need to bring their own tubes to float, the release said.
The city’s pool season ends Aug. 20, but dogs and their owners can have one last swim Sunday, Aug. 21, from 2-4 p.m. the release said. The 16th annual Paws in the Pool event will be free for dogs, but owners will pay regular admission.
Swimming lessons
Swimming lessons are available this summer for kids who are just starting to dip their toes in the water and others who want to grow their skills.
The lessons are offered at Franklin Pool or the indoor Lions Pool at 509 W. Pine St. Families can register in person at Lions Pool, online at yakimaparks.com or by phone at 509-575-6046 for lessons at either location.
