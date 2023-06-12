The outdoor pool at Franklin Park in Yakima opens for the season Thursday, and Selah's pool is open for some activities starting this week.
Featuring lap swim, adult water-walking, recreational swim times and water fitness classes, Franklin Pool will be open daily through Aug. 19.
Admission is $2 for ages 4-17, $4 for adults and $2.50 for ages 62 and older. Discounted rates are offered for families of six or more, through punch cards and season passes.
The pool is at 2102 Tieton Drive in Yakima. For more information on hours, classes and special programs, call 509-575-6035 or visit yakimaparks.com/aquatics.
Selah pool
The Bruce Buchanan Memorial Aquatic Center in Selah also opens this week. The pool opened for early-morning lap swimming and water walking Monday. It will open for afternoon recreational swims Thursday, according to its website.
The pool will be open for its regular summer hours starting Monday, June 19.
A full schedule is available online at bit.ly/bbm-23. Admission fees vary by age and activity type and are available online at bit.ly/bbm-prices.
The aquatic center is at 214 S. Third St. in Selah.
• The Yakima Herald-Republic is compiling a list of other area pool openings. Email news@yakimaherald.com to add an item.
