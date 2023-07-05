City of Yakima parks department officials were dismayed by vandalism which caused Franklin Pool to close on Fourth of July morning, but grateful for the work of employees who cleaned the pool so it could reopen by afternoon.
Jason Zeller, the city’s recreation programs supervisor who oversees operation of the Lions and Franklin pools, said vandals climbed over the Franklin Pool fence after dark Monday and dumped 80 to 100 pounds of sand into the water.
“We have a pylon rope holder near the water slide that is held down by 80 to 100 pounds of sand, and somebody tipped it over into the water,” Zeller said. “It took my staff about 4 1/2 to 5 hours to clean all that sand up -- it was quite the mess.”
An unknown number of people pushed a table up to the pool’s fence to climb over and dumped the sand sometime between the facility’s closing Monday evening and its opening for adult swim Tuesday morning, Zeller said.
Staff members had to scoop and net as much sand as they could to remove it, then use a vacuum to get sand particles out of the water before filters could clean the pool enough for use, he added.
“I can’t say enough about my staff and their work to get the facility open for the 12:30 (p.m.) session on the Fourth of July, a very popular day for swimming,” Zeller said. “I brought in some doughnuts this morning to thank them.”
Zeller and other city officials are tired of the damage and vandalism they’ve seen to Yakima’s parks this year.
“The amount of vandalism we have had this year is unprecedented,” he added. “It’s really a problem with the bathrooms in parks around the city, and that’s something that ruins it for other people.”
Through Aug. 19, Franklin Pool is open 8 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays for adult water walking and lap swim, and 12:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on those days for recreational swim. On weekends, the Saturday and Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30-4:30 p.m. for those activities.
Visit https://yakimaparks.com/aquatics or call 509-575-6046 for more information about city of Yakima aquatic programs.
