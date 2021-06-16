After an absence last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual parade and rodeo over the July Fourth weekend will return this year in Toppenish — the city dubbed “Where the West Still Lives.”
The parade will be July 3 and with a PRCA rodeo in the evenings of July 2 and 3.
Also returning will be the Lions Club’s annual breakfast at Post Office Park before the 11 a.m. parade kicks off. Pancakes, eggs and sausages will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. at the park near the intersection of Jefferson and West First Avenues.
The city has approved the permits for the annual parade that typically features floats, marching bands, vintage cars and dancing horses.
The city officials allowed the parade given Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted June 30, said Paul Newman, Toppenish Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“That was kind of the driver and the city went ahead,” he said. “We’re putting recommendations out for people to keep doing what they’re doing, wear masks if it’s recommended and keep social distance, keep with family it they can.”
The parade begins at 11 a.m. and motors through downtown. The route begins at the Toppenish Fairgrounds on Division Street, heads west on Fourth Avenue and south on South Toppenish Avenue which turns into East Toppenish Avenue and ends at C Street.
The PCRA rodeo will be at the fairgrounds on Division Street, gates open at 5 p.m. There will be social distancing in the stands and ticket sales will be online at toppenishrodeo.com.
More information and parade entry forms can be obtained by calling the Chamber, 509-865 3262.