Those who spent the Fourth of July celebrating in the city of Yakima likely heard the booms.
Don Wolterstorff, a shift commander with the Yakima Fire Department, said there were a “boatload” of fireworks this year, despite the city’s decision not to host a fireworks display to minimize people’s exposure to the coronavirus.
While residents took matters into their own hands — despite Yakima’s stance prohibiting fireworks within city limits — there were few fires and injuries.
Wolterstorff said firefighters responded to three minor brush fire incidents near North First Street, with no injuries.
They also responded to a hedge fire in the 1200 block of Maclaren Street that damaged a fence, with no other property damage.
Wolterstorff said he knew of two people who sustained injuries — one from a fireworks-related accident in Selah, and the other from East Valley — and were transported to the hospital.
Fire departments in East Valley and Selah did not respond prior to publication of this story. Virginia Mason Memorial hospital also did not immediately respond.
This year’s statistics are significantly lower than 2019, when the Yakima Fire Department responded to 20 fireworks-
related fires. Last year, two people were injured, one of whom died after a fireworks projectile hit him in the chest.
Wolterstorff said a number of factors worked in the city’s favor this year, including cooler weather, more people choosing to stay at home, and the Yakama Nation’s decision to not allow fireworks this year on reservation land to reduce people’s possible exposure to COVID-19.
“All those things played together,” he said. “But we’re always ready.”