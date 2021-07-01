Record high temperatures and exceptionally dry conditions in Washington make fire safety more important than ever, officials with the state’s Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday.
Fire behavior expert Vaughn Cook warned above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation appear likely to continue through September, enhancing already dangerous conditions. Since people cause the vast majority of fires, spokesperson Thomas Kyle-Milward advised extra caution with fireworks heading into Fourth of July weekend.
“I know lighting them off in your front yard is a tradition and I can’t stop you from doing that,” Kyle-Milward said. “But I can urge you to skip the front yard display this year.”
Fireworks remain illegal in most areas of Yakima County. The Yakama Nation allows tribal citizens to use fireworks on tribal land, although the tribal government banned fireworks from 1 to 6 p.m. through July 31.
Kyle-Milward said fireworks caused 20 fires on DNR lands in 2020, 22 in 2019, 26 in 2018 and 30 in 2017.
So far this year, investigators have determined 276 of 289 DNR fires through May 31 were human-caused, with seven started by lightning and six still under investigation.
Records show a total of 564 fires in 2021 on or near DNR-protected lands, the highest number in the last 10 years. However, the 1,340 acres burned by those fires — 1,243 on the Eastside — remains well below the amount of land burned during the same time period in 2017, 2018 and 2019 thanks in part to quick responses from firefighters.
Cork said this year’s conditions in the Columbia Basin look to be even worse than in 2015, the region’s worst year for fires. Kyle-Milward advised people to clean rooftops and gutters, take care of dead branches and trees on properties, and pay attention to burn restrictions, especially since more than half of all 2021 fires came from debris burns getting out of control.
“Be responsible,” Kyle-Milward said. “Ensure that our wildfire firefighters stay healthy by mitigating the number of fires they have to respond to in a given season.”