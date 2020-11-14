Several Yakima-County based farms have been fined by the state Department of Labor and Industries for violations of COVID-19-related worker safety protocols.
The state agency released guidelines earlier this year related to masks, social distancing, sanitizing, worker housing and transportation to better protect agricultural workers from the pandemic.
Inspections found violations at 25 farms statewide since March, including 18 facilities with serious violations that resulted in fines of up to $13,500.
The department cited 10 of those facilities for issues related to social distancing in worker housing or transportation, and the remaining eight for masks, social distancing, and sanitizing violations for workers in the fields.
Four Yakima-based companies received fines — Hansen Fruit, Evans Fruit, Mercer Ranches Inc. and Zapien Farms. Evans Fruit Company received the largest fine, at $6,600.
Evans Fruit’s locations in Cowiche and Tieton each were cited $3,300, for not ensuring masking among workers on the apple packing production lines or adequate physical distancing of employees working together without barriers or other protective equipment, respectively. Evans Fruit is appealing.
The company said L&I inspectors visited the properties multiple times. Staff had shared concerns that the facilities’ design and operations did not allow for social distancing and that proposed solutions, such as adding barriers in the ways of workers’ paths, could cause workers to trip. Staff also told inspectors that workers lifting heavy objects had complained about having trouble breathing.
“With the rules constantly changing, we were just trying to keep up,” Evans Fruit officials said. “We’re pretty optimistic that we can get the fines reduced or dropped.”
Zapien Farms in Prosser received a $2,000 fine when inspectors found no hand-washing facilities in the fields, as well as no single-use soaps or towels. Staff also did not take the temperatures of workers on a daily basis and hadn’t created an accident prevention plan, according to the citations.
Mercer Ranches Inc. in Prosser received a $1,200 fine for not properly spacing beds in worker housing 6 feet apart.
Hansen Fruit facilities in Grandview and Prosser received fines of $900 and $100, respectively, when inspectors observed no separation barriers between drivers and employees during transport.
Hansen Fruit, Mercer Ranches and Zapien Farms did not respond prior to publication of this story.
Other farms that were cited and fined for worker housing or COVID-19-related violations that are outside of Yakima County:
- Agrilabor (Benton City): Fined $5,400 for worker housing beds not being arranged properly or spaced 6 feet apart and a lack of regular cleaning and disinfecting in common areas.
- Alamo Orchard Company (Cashmere): Fined $1,200 for worker housing beds not being spaced 6 feet apart
- Columbia Fruit Packers (Royal City): Fined $1,800 for a lack of separation barriers during transport and in bathrooms
- Douglas Agriculture Services (Othello): Fined $2,000 for not checking employee temperatures daily
- King Fuji Ranch (Mattawa): Fined $13,500 for a lack of social distancing, shelter groups interacting with each other, and non-COVID-related tractor violations.
- Sand Slope Acres Inc. (Othello): Fined $1,500 for a lack of separation barriers during transport
- Sundquist Fruit (Eltopia): Fined $1,600 for improper arrangement of group shelter bunk beds
- Douglas Fruit (Pasco): Fined $2,400 for a lack of social distancing and not presenting COVID-related safety information to workers in a language they could understand
- NWCS (Elma): Fined $3,300 for not enforcing masking among workers
- Skagit Horticulture (Mount Vernon): Fined $2,100 for a lack of social distancing and masking, as well as not taking employee temperatures.
- Flower World (Snohomish): Fined $4,200 for a lack of social distancing and masking, as well as not taking employee temperatures.
- Garden Fresh Foods Inc (Woodinville): Fined $1,200 for a lack of masking by employees working in a medium risk environment.
- Gebbers Farms (Bridgeport): Fined $13,200 for inadequate distance between bunks and not providing barriers in kitchen and cooking areas.
Several of the farms cited for violations have appealed.
Church said the appeal process is complex and multi-tiered. But generally L&I receives the first level of appeals and reviews the findings and the decision.
Growers not satisfied with the final decision can appeal a second time, at which point the state Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals will take a look at the claims. Review by the board is a more formal process and usually involves attorneys, Church said.
“This process can be brief, or it can take a long time,” he said.
Church said the remaining seven facilities of the 25 farms were cited for general agriculture violations, the lowest level of the department’s violations structure, and were not fined.