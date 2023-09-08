Two people were injured when their raft went over a diversion dam on the Tieton River and capsized on Thursday afternoon, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Naches Fire Department swiftwater rescue team responded to the incident off U.S. Highway 12, west of Trout Lodge, said Casey Schilperoort, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
Three men made it to shore on their own, and one had a cut on his head. A woman was pulled out of the water by a bystander, and was taken by helicopter to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, Schilperoort said. As of Friday afternoon, he was unsure of her condition.
He recommended people go rafting in groups, tell others where they are, and wear helmets and life jackets.
"If you're going somewhere in the wilderness, definitely tell people where you're going and what you're doing so we know where to look," Schilperoort added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.