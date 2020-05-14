Four more candidates filed for office on Thursday for seats on the Yakima County Board of Commissioners, Legislature and Congress in this year’s election.
Those who filed Thursday:
• Congressional District 4: Ryan Cooper, Libertarian, and Tracy Wright, Republican, running against incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, Republican, and Douglas Mckinley, Democrat.
• Legislative District 15, House Position 1: Incumbent Bruce Chandler, Republican, running against Jack McEntire, Democrat.
• Yakima County Commissioner, District 1: Cindy O’Halloran, no party preference, running against incumbent Vicki Baker and Amanda McKinney, both Republicans.
The weeklong filing period ends Friday at 4 p.m. Local and state elections officials encourage candidates to file online or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election following on Nov. 3.