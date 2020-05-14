Vote Button

Courtesy image

Four more candidates filed for office on Thursday for seats on the Yakima County Board of Commissioners, Legislature and Congress in this year’s election.

Those who filed Thursday:

• Congressional District 4: Ryan Cooper, Libertarian, and Tracy Wright, Republican, running against incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, Republican, and Douglas Mckinley, Democrat. 

•  Legislative District 15, House Position 1: Incumbent Bruce Chandler, Republican, running against Jack McEntire, Democrat.

•  Yakima County Commissioner, District 1: Cindy O’Halloran, no party preference, running against incumbent Vicki Baker and Amanda McKinney, both Republicans.

The weeklong filing period ends Friday at 4 p.m. Local and state elections officials encourage candidates to file online or by mail because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary election is Aug. 4, with the general election following on Nov. 3.

Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.