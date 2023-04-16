Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning just east of Toppenish.
The Washington State Patrol reported that a 2021 Toyota Sienna driven by Venkat Bandhakavi, 41, of Sacramento, Calif., was southbound on Meyers Road at Track Road, one mile east of the Toppenish city limits, at 10:45 a.m.
The Sienna failed to yield right of way to a 1995 Dodge Ram and struck the pickup truck, WSP reported. Bandhakavi was charged with negligent driving second degree, police reported.
Two people in the Dodge Ram, driver Ausencio Pacheco, 73, and passenger Elia Pacheco, 68, both of Granger, were taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries, WSP reported.
Two passengers in the Sienna, Keerthi Bandhakavi, 39, and Tanvi Bandhakavi, 13, also were transported to MultiCare Yakima Memorial with undisclosed injuries, police reported. A 7-year-old boy passenger also riding in the vehicle was not injured, nor was the driver.
Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash, WSP reported, and all drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.
