Four people, including a 3-year-old child, were killed in a two-car head-on collision early Wednesday morning near Granger, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred at the intersection of State Routes 22 and 223 around 3 a.m., Trooper Chris Thorson said. Troopers said the child who was killed was not belted in.
Thorson said another child is in critical condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
All parties in the crash were citizens of the Yakama Nation, and tribal police are investigating. Tribal police have refused to comment.