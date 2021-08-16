Get your African American heritage quilt documented

A'donna Richardson, founder and coordinator of the the Washington State African American Quilt Documentation Project, will be in Yakima on Aug. 26-28. Richardson will be at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, to get stories of African American family quilts, quilt tops or bed coverings from the Yakima Valley.

Those interested in having their quilt(s) documented for the project can learn more and register for an appointment on one of the Yakima documentation days at www.SewBlessed.Online.

Volunteers are welcomed. Local quilters who'd like to help out, or students seeking community service opportunities, should email their contact information to A'donna Richardson at adonna.richardson@icloud.com.

Visit https://www.SewBlessed.Online for more information. Those who can't meet Richardson when she's in Yakima may contact her online through the website or email adonna.richardson@sewblessed.online.