Robert Trimble was a young man when his mother gave him a crocheted bedspread she had kept for years in an old trunk at the foot of her bed.
Her grandmother, Winnie Moore, made the cotton bedspread, his mother told him. Lula Mae Trimble had received the lacy creation from Moore and presented it to her son in 1982, shortly before she died.
“She wanted me to have it,” said Robert Trimble, 77, a longtime preacher and educator in Yakima. “She knew I would take care of it and pass it on.”
He didn’t value it that much at the time and kept it in storage, just like his mom did. But the more Trimble thought about the bedspread, the more he appreciated the handiwork by his great-grandmother, who was born on March 2, 1865, in Suwanee, Ga., a month before the end of the Civil War.
A’donna Richardson of Tacoma hopes to find similar stories when she visits Yakima on Aug. 26-28 for the Washington State African American Quilt Documentation Project. Anyone with an African American family quilt, quilt top or bed covering in any condition — the older, the better — is encouraged to sign up and bring them in for documentation to preserve their family’s history.
Richardson will be documenting quilts and their stories in the conference room at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima. Register for an appointment on one of the documentation days at www.SewBlessed.Online.
“We have to find out who these people are (and) get their stories,” Richardson has said of her project, which began in 2015 with quilt documentation sessions at public libraries.
She wants to capture and record Washington state’s African American quilts, the quilt makers and their stories. Over the next few years, African American quilts from throughout the state will be documented, researched and the records preserved for inclusion in Washington’s historical records.
Richardson has documented at least two dozen quilts. Eventually she wants to work with the University of Washington and its labor and civil rights consortium because they hold much of the Great Migration history of Washington state, she said.
During the Great Migration period of 1916 to 1970, more than 6 million African Americans left the South for better opportunities in urban areas of the North, Midwest and West.
African Americans have been in the Pacific Northwest far longer than that, though. Some came out for fur trapping shortly after Lewis and Clark’s expedition of 1803-06. The expedition included an enslaved Black man named York. A statue toppled in a Portland park last year was replaced with a sculpture of York early this year.
In Yakima, the African American community was historically centered on and around Sixth Street south of Yakima Avenue to Nob Hill Boulevard. The area included Mount Hope Baptist Church — the oldest African American church in the city — along with others such as Greater Faith, social clubs, businesses and homes.
Trimble moved to Washington state in 1972 to attend college and began teaching after earning a degree at Central Washington University. He admits he doesn’t know much about the bedspread his great-grandma crocheted. He was told it took her a year.
“All this time to do this by hand,” Trimble marveled as he held the bedspread to show how it was created and a few spots where stitches had come apart. There aren’t many.
He still doesn’t know exactly when his great-grandma made it. In displaying it at Greater Faith Baptist Church in 2019 with other items from his own large collection of African American history objects, he included information that said it was approximately 130 years old.
Whether it’s a quilt or something else, family heirlooms make history real and deserve special care and research to tell their stories as completely as possible. Trimble encouraged people to bring their historic family quilts to Richardson when she’s in Yakima, and share them and other heirlooms year-round.
“Don’t throw things away. Maintain them to pass them on to someone else,” he said.