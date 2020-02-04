A recently released report about Spokane Valley state Rep. Matt Shea included references to other Washington lawmakers as well, including former Rep. David Taylor, R-Moxee.
The Washington state House of Representatives commissioned the report from the Rampart Group, a private investigative agency that published its findings in December. The report concluded that Shea’s involvement in three armed standoffs against the federal government amounted to “domestic terrorism.”
Shea has disputed the claims, saying the findings and allegations are false. He said he is engaging an independent review of the investigation.
House Republicans suspended Shea from their caucus after the report’s release and removed him from his committee assignments. Additional documents related to the report were released by the Legislature last week. Shea has dismissed calls for his resignation and said he plans to run for reelection.
Taylor is mentioned peripherally nine times in the 108-page report, mainly in conjunction with a 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, Nev., and with two groups Shea founded after that event. The report contains no allegations of wrongdoing against Taylor.
Taylor did not respond to calls prior to publication of this article. He served in the state House of Representatives from 2009 through Jan. 14, 2019, after losing in the 2018 primary. He was named the Association of Washington Business’ 2018 legislator of the year for his involvement with a state Supreme Court McCleary education funding ruling and reaching a legislative resolution on the court’s 2016 Hirst water rights ruling.
Taylor was mentioned in the report as one of the legislators who went with Shea to Nevada to support rancher Cliven Bundy in a standoff against the federal government in 2014 over grazing rights.
The report notes the standoff ended without bloodshed when the Bureau of Land Management asked law enforcement agents to stand down and instead pursued action through the court system. Bundy and 18 others were indicted on federal charges. The charges against Bundy were dismissed, but the decision was on appeal as of Nov. 8, 2019, the report noted.
Although Taylor did not return calls for this article, he spoke previously about the event, saying the Bundy case was an example of the federal government’s overreach into the rights of states and individuals, according to previous Herald-Republic coverage.
“We’ve been asked why we made the trip from Washington down here,” Taylor said on YouTube. “Folks, it’s real simple, if we don’t stand up right now for our neighbors, there won’t be anybody left when they come for us.” He added, “The best government is the government closest to the people.”
Taylor also is mentioned in the Rampart report concerning an invitation-only “Freedom Caucus” update that Shea gave at Marble Community Fellowship God and Country celebration in 2013, with Taylor and former state Rep. Elizabeth Scott also announced as speakers, according to the report.
The report says that when unnamed witnesses arrived, the lawmakers were giving reports and answering questions about Republican leadership. According to the report, an unnamed witness quotes Shea as saying, “If people knew what went on in the Capitol, they’d blow it up.” The report says the witness then “looked up to see all the panel members nodding and saying ‘yea’.”
Shea made another speech at another Marble Community Fellowship celebration in June 2014, also attended by Taylor, Scott and other “prominent individuals in the Patriot movement,” according to the report.
Taylor’s name also is mentioned in conjunction with the Coalition of Western States and Restore America.
The report notes Shea founded the Coalition of Western States — along with Taylor, Nevada Assemblywoman Michele Fiore and former Apache County, Ariz., supervisor Barry Weller — in 2014 as a result of the armed Bundy standoff in Nevada. The group’s goal is to “stop unconstitutional actions against United States citizens,” according to the Rampart report.
The Southern Poverty Law Center does not classify COWS as an extremist or anti-government group.
Shea founded Restore America Club in 2015, along with Taylor, Scott, Rep. Graham Hunt, and Rep. Jesse Young, according to the report. The nonprofit promotes Ninth and 10th Amendment rights of states, coordination by local governments and self-
governance. The mission is “raising awareness in local communities through fundraising activities and events to physically restore historical landmarks that ensure the history of those who went before us will be remembered by those who are here after us.”