A former Yakima resident who was involved in local politics is facing misdemeanor charges for illegal picketing, disorderly conduct and entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Cell records obtained through a search warrant allege Lisa Anne Homer, 50, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was inside the Capitol for about an hour Jan. 6, according to an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force report. The report said there was no evidence Homer destroyed any property or assaulted any law enforcement officers, though she moved extensively throughout the building for one hour, the report said. One of the four charges is entering and remaining a restricted building.
A warrant was issued for her arrest Nov. 15, and she appeared in court Friday to answer the warrant in Colorado, she said. Homer was not detained and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. The case is in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., under U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey.
Homer ran for a seat on the Yakima County Commission as a Republican in 2018 but was eliminated in the primary.
Activity at the Capitol
Images taken from video segments show Homer marching toward the Capitol and standing at the front of the protest line, the report said. She was wearing a dark hoodie with a white American flag on the right sleeve and a white crossed rifle emblem on the left sleeve, dark pants, a green vest and a white knitted beanie.
Prior to entering the building, Homer donned goggles and a protective helmet and pulled up a gaiter that was around her neck, the report said.
She said she put on the helmet before entering the Capitol because she was shot with a rubber bullet and wanted to protect her head.
One image showed Homer participating in chanting led by a Proud Boy leader, William “Billy” Chrestman, the report said. Homer said she is not a member of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that is exclusively male, but she has connections across the country from her work in politics, she said.
The report alleges she entered the building at about 2:13 p.m. through a damaged doorway and moved throughout the building for about an hour, walking through the Rotunda, the Senate wing and the crypt. She left the building at about 3:17, the report said.
Flight information included in the report showed Homer had arrived Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3 and departed on Jan. 8.
Arrest
Homer said FBI agents came to her home Nov. 23 in Arizona, but she was out of town, she said. She said the agents collected some items from her home and called her.
She is complying with the FBI, she said, and will appear in court Thursday.
“I don’t have any charges for aggression, that’s not who I am,” Homer said.
She opposed the inclusion of several images from her social media in the report, saying they had nothing to do with her activities in Washington, D.C.
One image taken from her social media and included in the report from Oct. 20, 2020, showed a man holding explosives with the caption “Let’sblowshitup.”
She said the image was of her friend in Arizona who is trained in demolition and was hired to take down buildings or reservoirs.
“It had nothing to do with D.C.,” she said.
