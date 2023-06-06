A priest of the Catholic Diocese of Yakima who emigrated from Mexico as a teenager with his family to work in the farm fields of the Yakima Valley has been named a bishop by Pope Francis.
The Very Rev. Felipe Pulido, 53, the former pastor of St. Joseph parish in Yakima, will be introduced today as one of two new auxiliary bishops for the Diocese of San Diego. The appointment was announced Tuesday in Rome, said Msgr. Robert Siler, episcopal vicar and spokesperson for the Yakima Diocese.
“Father Pulido is the first priest of the Yakima Diocese named to be a bishop since its founding in 1951,” said Yakima Bishop Joseph Tyson. “We are all very proud of him.”
Cardinal Robert McElroy, bishop of San Diego, planned to introduce Pulido and a second priest also named an auxiliary bishop, the Very Rev. Michael Pham of San Diego, to the diocesan community there Tuesday, Siler announced in a news release.
The tentative date for the consecration of the new bishops is Sept. 28 in San Diego.
Former St. Joseph Church pastor
Pulido most recently served as pastor of St. Joseph parish in Kennewick, while also serving for many years as the diocesan Vicar for Clergy and Vicar for Vocations. In the latter assignment he has worked closely with Bishop Tyson in recruiting, training and supervising seminarians.
He led St. Joseph in Yakima from August 2011 through October 2020, with his time as pastor following the formal departure of the Jesuit Order from the parish after 100 years, Tyson said.
In Tuesday’s news release, Tyson said Pulido helped oversee the transition from religious order priests to diocesan priests at St. Joseph and helped with the further growth of the parish’s school.
In working with seminarians – those who are training to become priests – Pulido has often uplifted to them the holiness of the people they are called to serve, Tyson said.
While serving as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Yakima, which had been rebuilt after a catastrophic fire years earlier, Pulido would see parishioners stopping by the church after hours on their way home from work, Tyson said. Undeterred by the locked doors, they would kneel in prayer on the sidewalks outside, in places opposite from where the tabernacle or the image of a favorite saint was situated inside the church.
Pulido also participated in several immigration forums, helping organize a July 2019 event discussing the nation’s immigration crisis and the needs of individuals and families attempting to enter the United States, as well as the dangers faced by those already here.
He told the Yakima Herald-Republic in March 2017 that fear about increasing enforcement of immigration laws is visible on the faces of those attending St. Joseph Church in downtown Yakima.
“I used to see more optimism on people’s faces when they come to Mass,” Pulido said. “Now, I see a concerned face, a preoccupied face, and even at times a fearful face.”
At that time, Pulido estimated that 85% of the 2,000 people who attend Mass each weekend are immigrants with about 30% of them being undocumented.
Overall, the Diocese of Yakima encompasses seven counties in Central Washington and serves an estimated 176,000 Catholics in 39 parishes and three missions, with about two-thirds being Hispanic.
Family background
The son of Jose M. Pulido and Cristina Lopez, Felipe Pulido was born Jan. 13, 1970, in a small town west of Mexico City called Dos Aguas in the state of Michoacán, the Yakima Diocese reported. He is the oldest of seven children.
At age 12, he joined the seminary in Uruapan, Michoacán, where he attended middle school and high school. He came to the Yakima Valley with his parents in the summer of 1988.
As a teenager, Pulido worked in the fields picking pears, apples, asparagus and cherries and packing fruit, the diocese said. However, during the fall and winter he went to Naches High School and then to Highland High School in Cowiche, where he earned his high school diploma.
After graduating, he worked as a teacher's assistant for three years at the Epic Migrant Head Start program in Yakima. At the same time, he helped to take care of a sick priest, Father Gerald Corrigan, who died in 1993.
Pulido felt a strong desire to become a priest for the Diocese of Yakima and in 1994 he entered Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1998 – the same year became a U.S. citizen, the diocese reported.
His theological studies began in the fall of 1998 in Italy. After studying Italian for several weeks, he entered the Pontifical North American College in Rome and in 2001 was awarded a bachelor of sacred theology degree from the Angelicum University there.
Pulido studied a year at the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family for a license in sacred theology. Due to a pressing need for priests in the Yakima Diocese, he did not finish the STL but returned home, the diocese reported.
He was ordained a priest June 28, 2002, at St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima by then-Bishop Carlos Sevilla, S.J.
Pulido’s first assignment was as parochial vicar at Holy Family Parish in Yakima. In 2003, he served as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Moses Lake and Queen of All Saints Parish in Warden.
He then served as pastor at Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Leavenworth, St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cashmere and eventually at the parishes in Moses Lake and Warden.
