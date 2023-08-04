Jim Barnhill, former publisher of the Yakima Herald-Republic, died Wednesday in Yakima at age 92.
Barnhill, an Oklahoma native, was born April 5, 1931. The son of an oil-field driller, he spent most of his childhood moving around for his father’s work. Barnhill’s career in journalism began in 1950 when he joined the Great Bend Tribune in Kansas as an assistant circulation manager.
It marked the start of a 47-year career. Over time, Barnhill’s work would take him, his wife, Dee, and his two daughters to Texas, Arkansas, California, Michigan and Washington serving as general manager and publisher for newspapers in every state.
He died Aug. 2, 2023, after getting pneumonia, his family said.
He lived in Yakima for 43 years, 16 of which he served as the Herald’s publisher until his retirement in 1996.
Barnhill’s tenure at the Herald was marked by full-page pictures of the American flag on patriotic holidays, a daily short story called "Slice of Yakima" that highlighted good news in the Valley, and the introduction of an annual person of the year award.
He was one of the founders of Yakima's Fourth of July celebration at State Fair Park.
Barnhill served as a second lieutenant in the Kansas National Guard. He remained a member of the Army Reserve for 32 years before retiring as a colonel. He was a member of the Rotary Club for more than 40 years.
Diana McCoy, Barnhill’s youngest daughter, said her father was always looking to better himself, his family and his community.
“He always wanted to succeed and do better for himself and his family,” McCoy said. “He did not go to college. He started in the advertising business. He did a lot of things. He worked to give back to the community. He was just a giving man and he gave.”
McCoy remembers her father’s yearly two-week trips for Army Reserve training.
“Every summer for two weeks he’d disappear,” McCoy said. “I remember one year we went with him to New Mexico for training. That was an experience, living out of a hotel for that long.”
Barnhill and his wife were active supporters of Heritage University. On campus, the Barnhill Fireside Room bears the couple’s name as well as a sculpture of an eagle, which the two commissioned to represent the university’s strength and diversity.
Dana Eliason, senior director of donor development at Heritage, said Jim and Dee’s relationship with the university started in 1987 and lasted for 34 years.
“They loved the work that we did here,” Eliason said. “They were just extraordinary in their love for Heritage and their kindness and thoughtful giving.”
McCoy said her father, who did not attend college himself, was a lifelong advocate of higher education, pushing his children and grandchildren to pursue degrees.
Dan Coleman of Spokane, the Yakima Herald’s editor for 18 years, most of which were spent working alongside Barnhill, said his colleague cared about the community.
"I probably knew Jim Barnhill better than anyone else at the Yakima Herald-Republic during the 18 years we worked together there," he said. "I served as both primary supporter and pointed critic. He certainly had his faults and shortcomings but Jim loved the Yakima Valley. I offer my most sincere condolences to his family to which he was devoted.”
Coleman said some of Barnhill’s changes to the paper, like charging for obituaries, were controversial but ultimately helped ensure the Herald’s future and the future of other publications in the Northwest that would do the same thing.
After his retirement, Barnhill remained active in the community. He served as a member of the Central Washington State Fair Board of Directors, a board member and president of the Yakima Valley Libraries Board of Trustees, and a charter member of the Yakima Air Terminal Commission.
Barnhill also served on advisory boards for Providence Yakima Medical Center, United Way, New Vision and the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce.
In his retirement, Barnhill developed a penchant for hiking and outdoor photography. He made headlines in 2011 at the age of 80 after spending a night lost in the Cascades along with a fellow hiker after the two were separated from the rest of their 18-member group.
Jim and his wife Dee were married for 69 years before she died in October2022. Dee was a guild member at Memorial Hospital and was a frequent volunteer at The Capitol Theatre.
Barnhill is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren. McCoy said donations made in Barnhill’s name to higher education institutions would serve as a good memorial to his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.