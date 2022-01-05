Former Yakima City Council candidate Garth Patrick McKinney has been charged with hitting a police officer Sunday at a Yakima hotel.
Prosecutors filed first-degree assault and obstructing police charges against McKinney, 29, this week. That is on top of two second-degree assault charges and a malicious mischief charge stemming from a March 2021 incident involving his girlfriend’s family.
Yakima police went to the Oxford Suites, 1701 E. Yakima Ave., at 2:55 p.m. for a domestic incident. According to a probable cause affidavit, McKinney called police to say a woman was refusing to let him leave the room with their child.
The woman also called police and said McKinney, whom she said was armed with knives, was having a “mental episode” and threatening to break her hand, the affidavit said.
When officers arrived, they heard a man yelling in the room. McKinney answered the door and would not come out, but he allowed officers inside, the affidavit said. He had a knife in a sheath on his belt and one in his right pants pocket, according to the affidavit.
His daughter was on the bed in the room, and the woman was in the back of the room,. When McKinney walked toward the girl, an officer asked McKinney to hand over his knives and he refused, the affidavit said.
McKinney put his left hand on the officer’s chest when he tried to handcuff him, the affidavit said, while his right hand was near his knives. McKinney repeatedly tried to push the officer away, and the officer hit McKinney in the head with a closed fist until he leaned over and another officer was able to assist in handcuffing him.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of third-degree assault and obstructing police, the affidavit said. At a Monday preliminary appearance hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $10,000 and scheduled an arraignment for Jan. 18.
At the time of his arrest, McKinney was on pretrial release for the 2021 charges. McKinney is scheduled to appear Friday for a hearing to confirm whether that case is ready for trial on Jan. 18 as scheduled, according to court records.
In the 2021 case, McKinney is accused of smashing a window in the apartment with his motorcycle helmet and pointing a handgun at two people, according to court documents. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and a single count of third-degree mischief.
The woman's family told police that McKinney had hit her, and she had a bruise on her face, according to court documents. Both McKinney and the woman have disputed the police account.
In July, McKinney called police alleging that people were trying to break into his home and were harassing him, but police said, after reviewing surveillance video, there was no evidence to support McKinney’s claims.
McKinney was a candidate for City Council in 2021, but was eliminated in the primary for the District 6 seat, which Matt Brown won in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.