A former Yakima area-based Washington State Patrol trooper whose resignation over mandated COVID vaccination for state employees went viral has died.
The State Patrol announced Robert LaMay’s death Friday. He was 50.
While the State Patrol statement did not include LaMay’s cause of death, other news outlets have reported that he died after contracting COVID-19.
LaMay was assigned to the State Patrol’s Yakima detachment. He resigned in October rather than receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Gov. Jay Inslee had ordered all state employees and medical workers receive the vaccine.
He was one of five troopers in the district that runs from Yakima County to Walla Walla who left rather than get vaccinated.
In his final radio signoff, a tradition among retiring law enforcement officers, LaMay said he was leaving because of the vaccine mandate. Along with thanking his fellow officers and the people in the Yakima Valley, LaMay finished his broadcast by saying “Jay Inslee can kiss my (posterior)” and doing a mic drop. His story was picked up by national media outlets, including Fox and The Washington Post.
State Patrol Chief John Batiste said in a statement issued by the agency that he was “saddened” by LaMay’s death and offered his condolences to his family.
“Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency in October,” Batiste said. “His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.”
LaMay joined the State Patrol in May 1999 as a cadet assigned to the Collision Records Station, according to the State Patrol. After graduating from the academy in 2001, he served in Shelton, Poulsbo and Bremerton until 2006, when he was assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Division in Union Gap, where he was voted the 2007 commercial division district trooper of the year.
He was transferred to the Field Operation Bureau in 2012 and assigned to Ellensburg, and in 2014 he was transferred to the Yakima area. He also served as an armorer, certified reconstructionist and drug recognition expert during his tenure with the patrol.
A GoFundMe account was set up after his resignation to help him and his family with expenses. With his death, the funds will now be given to his family. As of Saturday, the fund had raised $4,290 of its $10,000 goal.
