Former Wapato City Administrator and Mayor Juan Orozco has requested a jury trial after Yakima County denied a $500,000 damage claim related to his 2019 arrest.
Orozco and his attorney, Jesse Valdez, argued in the claim that Orozco’s Aug. 13, 2019, arrest was unlawful, caused emotional and psychological injury and affected his ability to obtain and hold employment. He was arrested by Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies on suspicion of illegally arranging for his appointment as city administrator and allegedly pocketing $100 that was donated to the city for the Harvest Festival, according to an affidavit and other documents from Yakima County.
The Yakima County Board of Commissioners denied the claim and request for damages, according to a resolution dated Dec. 7, saying the claim did not establish a basis for the county to pay the sum. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic recommended denying the claim.
According to a court document filed Tuesday by Orozco’s attorney, the former mayor is seeking compensation and punitive damages from Yakima County and the Sheriff’s Office deputies who are named as defendants, attorney fees and other relief as decided by the court.
Orozco wants to prove he sustained damages from the incident at a jury trial, according to the document.
The document argues the county is liable for violation of Orozco’s civil rights, infliction of emotional distress, discrimination and negligence in arresting and jailing Orozco without probable cause. Valdez did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
In May 2019, the Washington State Auditor reported eight findings of unlawful activity and misappropriation of government resources under Orozco’s administration, including violations of the nepotism policy and state Open Public Meetings Act. State Auditor Pat McCarthy said the findings were so serious she forwarded them to Brusic and the state Attorney General’s Office.
Elected mayor in 2017, Orozco resigned Aug. 31, 2018, and his successor, Dora Alvarez-Roa, immediately appointed him to a newly created administrator’s position, with a salary of $95,000. Orozco resigned as city administrator in July 2019 under an agreement with the attorney general’s office.
The agreement required Orozco to pay a $500 fine for violating the Code of Ethics for Municipal Employees. It also prohibits him from employment by the city of Wapato and forbids him from holding city office. The Code of Ethics of Municipal Employees says that a city official “may not use his or her position to secure special privileges or exemptions for himself, herself or others.”
Brusic previously said the county had a reasonable basis for believing that a crime may have been committed and had no knowledge of emotional or psychological injury to Orozco.
Brusic said Friday that the civil lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Washington, is standard practice after a claim is denied. He said he hadn’t yet seen the document, so he couldn’t comment on the contents, but he said he will evaluate it and the county will file a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.