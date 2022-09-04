‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side.
Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
These two smiling babies have been the center of Wright’s world since she found out late last year that she was pregnant with twins, weeks after their father died of an overdose and she lost her housing at the Savoy apartment building in downtown Yakima.
Wright was one of about 30 people evicted from the Savoy Apartments at 322 W. Yakima Ave. The building was boarded up Aug. 23, 2021, four months after it was condemned because of numerous health and safety deficiencies.
A year after being displaced from that building, Wright is approaching important milestones, including 11 months of abstinence from drugs and preparing to move into her own apartment.
While she is an example of someone who has seen positive changes since the Savoy’s closure, many former residents are still experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
Turmoil and grief
Stacking her belongings against a fence outside of the Savoy last August, Wright was moving through a fog of grief and shock.
At the time, she was a mother of two, and the father of one of her children had died two days earlier of an overdose. She remembers waking up in the middle of the night and seeing his face turn blue. She administered naloxone and called for an ambulance, but he died that night.
Wright had a limited support system and was now unhoused, facing fresh trauma and homelessness.
After getting what she could out of her apartment, she found a ride and stored her things with family.
Wright’s next stop was to get a hotel voucher supplied by local homeless service providers, but she said she wasn’t able to redeem the voucher because she had left her lease behind at the apartment. Now, Wright says that may have actually been a good thing.
“The vouchers they gave you put you right back on North First Street, right back in the middle of it,” Wright said.
With nowhere else to go — and what she said was too much pride to seek help at a shelter — Wright lived on the streets, camping along Naches Parkway for several weeks before moving in with family.
It was at that point that she began to notice she was gaining weight, and soon after, she discovered she was pregnant with twins.
Getting healthy
With housing, health and her children on her mind, Wright sought an assessment at Triumph Treatment Services in Yakima and began in-patient treatment for substance use.
Her treatment was well underway when she was hit with another round of debilitating news: Her developing son, Angel, had a neural tube defect called spina bifida, which left his spinal nerves exposed through a sac on his back.
Wright’s doctors recommended she visit the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle to monitor the defect, but Wright was reluctant to leave in-patient treatment. She turned down an offer to stay in a hotel in the Seattle area to visit the hospital, fearing she would relapse without support.
“I had already been there. I felt like it would take me right back to where I was,” Wright said.
Instead, she transferred to a recovery program in Everett, where she was able to continue her treatment from where she left off and make regular trips to the medical center for check-ups.
Her twins were born in February, and Wright graduated from the treatment program in May. She then moved back to Yakima, where she had secured transitional housing through Triumph.
“Housing was on my mind the whole time,” she said. “I knew I needed a place to come back to, and before I left, they promised me one.”
Then and now
Wright lived at the Savoy for about seven months before the building was boarded up.
Her apartment was near the fire escape, and her window wasn’t secure. She said she could often hear people clamoring up the fire escape at night and feared they would climb through her window.
People acting as security could enter her unit at any time, banging the door open to look for things that needed repair, she said. Wright said the repairs that were completed were trivial: Doors were replaced and walls were painted. But the serious issues — mold, water damage, asbestos, cockroaches — weren’t addressed, she said.
Other dangers to health were present in the building. Wright said needles were left on the hallway floor and crumpled piles of foil sat in the bathroom. She witnessed several overdoses in the building, including that of her children’s father.
“It was inhumane,” she said. “I could have moved at any time, but I didn’t have anywhere else to go.”
A year later, now living in transitional housing and about to move into her own apartment, Wright said the difference is stark.
“Now I can go to sleep when I want to,” she said. “Everything is clean. I have a clean bathroom.”
She said she’s no longer experiencing the chaos of that place and that life.
“This was all just normal to me at the time,” she said. “It’s sad to think that it was normal.”
Milestones
As she makes the transition to a new home, Wright is also preparing for several other milestones.
Seven-month-old Angel is undergoing surgery for his spina bifida this month. He also has torticollis, a muscular condition that causes his head to tilt to the left, but otherwise the twins are healthy, Wright said.
Angel has been able to move his legs and feet since he was born, and Wright is hoping that won’t change with the surgery.
Wright also recently regained custody of her oldest son, Kendrick, 9, and he started school this past week.
She goes to visit her middle son, Nixon, frequently. The 2-year-old has lived with Wright’s grandmother, Elizabeth Salinas, since he was 4 months old.
He ran around Salinas’ living room on a recent afternoon, spinning on a toy and reciting the colors and shapes of blocks while his younger siblings played on the mat.
Salinas said Wright has always loved visiting Nixon, showing up regularly for visits even while she was still using.
“I always trusted her,” Salinas said. “People need someone to be there for them, to believe in them.”
Wright is approaching 11 months of abstinence from drugs, a milestone she said she hasn’t reached since she was 15 or 16 years old.
“It’s an accomplishment,” she said. “It took losing their father for me to get clean. (His death) was unfortunate, but he left me with three blessings,” she said, meaning her children.
Other residents
Wright said she hasn’t had much contact with former Savoy residents, in part because she has distanced herself from places and people she associates with her drug use.
“Just for my own safety, I stay away from that,” she said.
Other residents have had their own trajectories since being evicted, and many are still experiencing homelessness or near homelessness.
Former resident Maureen Leavitt recently said she was still living on the street. She was able to stay in her vehicle for a while, but her truck was recently totaled.
“I don’t know what to do now,” Leavitt said.
Former resident Mindee Jo Moorcroft has moved from place to place since leaving the Savoy, where she lived for about a year before the building was closed.
The 55-year-old initially received a voucher for a seven-day stay at the Bali Hai Motel on North First Street. She completed that stay and then moved to Toppenish, where the Yakama Nation put her up in a motel for several months.
Her stay in Toppenish ended this summer, but all the while she had been attempting to rent her own place.
“I found several places to rent, but the programs here are really hard,” Moorcroft said.
She found one rental unit that she could have obtained through Neighborhood Health, but the agency needed to inspect the place first.
“The (manager) didn’t want to keep holding the place until they decided to get someone out there,” Moorcroft said.
After that, she spent a night at a friend’s house so she wasn’t on the street, which she said disqualified her from the program.
“Since I spent one night there at that place, I didn’t qualify for the program. I had to stay on the street,” Moorcroft said. “It was just one thing after another.”
Moorcroft has chronic health issues that make it difficult to work, and her Social Security check doesn’t provide enough to pay for housing at a hotel or motel for a full month.
Even if she could get a job, she said she doesn’t know where she’ll be next week or next month. She also wouldn’t have someone to watch her dog, Sebastian, while she’s away.
“I’m just devastated,” she said. “You know, it’s hot out and I’ve been sick.”
Most recently, Moorcroft has had a temporary setup at a friend’s house but was trying to secure a different place for herself, either an apartment or a vehicle.
“I’m kind of staying with someone right now, but it’s just not a good situation,” she said.
Stuck in a cycle
Moorcroft said her experience looking for housing has been a cycle of finding a place that could work but losing it while waiting for an inspection or being turned away because of her situation.
“When you’re labeled homeless, everybody looks at you different and people don’t want to help you,” she said. “You go to fill out a paper for a rental application or whatever, and if you say that you’re homeless, they’re not going to rent to you.”
She said the process of applying and being repeatedly turned away is stressful. She doesn’t have a personal phone or computer, so she can’t fill out applications online from home. She also doesn’t have a vehicle, which makes scheduling or getting to appointments nearly impossible.
“It’s just wandering around trying to find somewhere where you’re safe and cool and where you’re not getting chased out,” she said. “And trying to get to an appointment when you’re homeless, that’s like a joke.”
She sometimes goes to a friend’s house or gets a room at a motel. She said she has found one place where the manager is flexible, letting her pay by the day or giving her a few extra hours past check-out time to come up with the money for another night.
“He’s one of the kindest motel operators in town, I believe,” Moorcroft said. “The rooms aren’t the Taj Mahal or anything, but there’s no bugs in them and they’re livable. You’ve got a microwave and a fridge, and he keeps all the riffraff out of there.”
A single night at a motel is helpful to catch up on rest, she said, because sleeping on the streets isn’t really sleeping.
“Even if you lay your head down, you have to be awake and be alert so that you don’t get jumped or raped or murdered,” Moorcroft said.
Broader impact
About 670 people representing 554 households were experiencing homelessness in Yakima County on a single day this year, an increase of about 3.6%, according to the annual Point-In-Time survey conducted this past February.
About 183 of those individuals were unsheltered, and the majority — 68% — were experiencing homelessness for the first time.
The closure of the Savoy Apartments left at least 30 residents and dozens of other individuals who weren’t official residents of the building unhoused, potentially driving those numbers.
Service providers in the community knew the Savoy’s closure was serious and worked together to help. The Homeless Network of Yakima County, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Camp Hope and the Yakima Union Gospel Mission were on site last year to help connect Savoy residents with emergency services.
Residents who were disabled or elderly or families with young children could apply for vouchers. They could also obtain funds for housing deposits or application fees, and emergency shelter was available at Camp Hope and the Union Gospel Mission.
Camp Home Director Mike Kay said his agency took in between eight and 10 people from the Savoy.
“From an organizational standpoint, we were structured to be able to take that influx in, so that was good,” Kay said.
He said Consistent Care’s Yakima office took two additional couples from the Savoy into its program and began working with them to secure housing. Consistent Care didn’t respond to a request for comment for this article, but Kay said the agency placed the individuals into assisted living facilities where they would get needed care.
Of the individuals who came to Camp Hope, Kay said many had experienced past traumas that affected their lives, in addition to dealing with the new trauma of being displaced from their home.
“What I recall from that time is just a lot of advocating for people, a lot of trying to get people to give a provider another chance,” or for service providers to give an individual another chance, he said.
“Sometimes people in homelessness, they don’t understand some of the processes that it takes to get them help … or maybe they’ve been to the (service provider) two or three times and haven’t followed through on appointments,” Kay continued.
For challenges like getting to appointments, Kay said Camp Hope’s wraparound services can help people leapfrog ahead.
“Having the services right there on campus with them was a game changer for a lot of them,” he said, though he said he didn’t immediately know the specific outcomes of the former Savoy residents.
The shelter team at Union Gospel Mission couldn’t identify any former Savoy residents at the shelter last month, though Mary Broussard said the organization’s services are still available to individuals who need it.
Neighborhood Health did not respond to a request for comment for this article.
More is needed
Though many of these agencies did offer support at the Savoy, the loss of housing had a major impact for the displaced residents, and Wright and Moorcroft said the community needs to do more.
Wright said more outreach or education is needed to reach people where they are at.
“People need access to these services,” she said.
Wright also advocates for programs that promote safe drug use, such as needle exchanges or fentanyl test kits. Making those programs or items available can save lives, she said.
Moorcroft wants to see the stigma around homelessness and drug use change, and she said agencies should work on distributing the funds they have to people who need it most.
“There’s still so many people out here, and I know that they’re experiencing the same thing I am,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.