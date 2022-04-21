A former president of Haiti will speak in Yakima on April 30 to raise funds to ship bean seed to farmers in Haiti.
"An Evening with Michel Martelly" will begin at 5 p.m. at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. Martelly was president of Haiti from 2011-16. It's hosted by Truth Sanctuary, a nonprofit that is part of a national organization based in South Carolina. The nonprofit began operations in Yakima in early 2021.
Tickets are $100 each for the event, which will include dinner, a no-host bar and live music. For more information, contact Julie Cicero at thetruthsanctuary111@gmail.com.
Martelly is making a special trip to Yakima to help raise money to ship bean seed, donated by Central Bean of Quincy, to Haiti, according to a news release. The goal is to ship two containers — 28 tons — of kidney, pinto, garbanzo, navy and black bean seed to farmers in Haiti. The bean seed will be for food supply and soil retention to help sustain food production in a high-poverty, earthquake- and hurricane-ravaged region.
It is estimated that 28 tons of seed will produce more than 60 million pounds of beans, the release said. Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has long had one of the world's highest levels of food insecurity.
