Former Yakima County Juvenile Court manager Lisa Wallace — who runs a physical therapy business with her husband — has announced her candidacy for District 6 of the Yakima City Council.
She’s also the vice chair of the Yakima Planning Commission.
“I love Yakima. It has been my home for most of my life, and I'm excited to take this next step to help guide our community’s future. I want to ensure it’s a place my kids want to stay and raise their families,” she said in a news release.
Wallace said she’s spent years working with at-risk youth in different capacities and understands their needs.
Wallace had served as a victim-witness advocate and then a probation officer for six years before taking over management of the juvenile court for another two years. She served as interim director of Rod's House, a drop-in center for homeless youth.
She’s also volunteered in various capacities. She is a founding board member of Voices for Children — a nonprofit focused on enriching the lives of abuses and neglected children — a member and past president of Junior League of Yakima and past board member and president of Camp Fire USA Roganunda Council.
She is the second person to announce her candidacy for the position being vacated by Council member Brad Hill.
Property manager Garth McKinney announced his candidacy last fall, just days after Hill said he wouldn’t seek another term. McKinney is president of Maher Property Management.
District 6 covers the northwest corner of the city. The filing period for local office is May 17-21. The primary is in August and general election in November. Council terms are four years, and three council seats are up this year.
Wallace owns and operates Peak Performance Sports and Spine with her husband, Greg. They have 6-year-old twin boys — Zach and Drex.
Wallace also owns and operates Lisa Wallace Consulting, which helps nonprofits succeed.
More information about Wallace is available on her campaign website, LisaWallace.org.