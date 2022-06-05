Standing near the front of a courtroom at the William O. Douglas federal building in Yakima in May, former Norteño gang member David Rey Freiberg trembled as he held a piece of paper in his hands.
It was a letter to the judge, detailing all the work he has done in the three years since he was charged with serious drug and firearms crimes.
The 21-year-old was at his sentencing hearing, where the judge would decide if he could continue the life he built for himself in the Tri-Cities — pursuing a new career, becoming a mentor and caring for his 1-year-old daughter — or if he had to serve additional time at a federal prison.
“He had prepared for that moment for some time, and we had prepared with him,” Freiberg’s attorney Rick Smith said in an interview. “But when it came time, he just broke down.”
As he tried to communicate his journey to Judge Stanley Bastian through shaky breaths and sobs, his family and friends looked on from the gallery, many trying to quiet the strong emotions they felt themselves.
“It was impactful because it was real,” Smith said. “It was from his heart.”
Freiberg is someone who worked to beat the momentum pulling him back to gangs and drugs. While he took advantage of every positive opportunity within the justice system to return to society, there were also times when opposing forces were almost insurmountable.
Freiberg said he thinks about his past decisions every day.
“I wasn’t as concerned about it when I was locked up because I was like … I’ll be out eventually,” he said in an interview. “But once I was out, I didn’t want to go back in.”
First arrest
Freiberg grew up in Yakima, raised along with his siblings by his parents and grandparents. He was active and had a core group of friends, but drugs entered his world early — at age 8 — and he had several turbulent years throughout middle and high school.
His first trip to the juvenile detention center came after he got into a fight at Eisenhower High School. Fifteen years old and a freshman at the time, Freiberg knew some people who were involved in gangs who had already spent time in the detention center, but it was a new and scary experience for him.
“I remember going into court and stuff for the first time and it was just nerve-wracking,” Freiberg said. ‘I was like, ‘I don’t want to go back there.’ I thought of it as so bad.”
He was ultimately put on probation and got stuck in a cycle of failing a urinalysis, going to the juvenile detention center, being released on probation, and failing again.
“I think I went back six times or more, just off failed UAs,” Freiberg said. “I didn’t want to stop smoking weed, so I just kept going back.”
The system didn’t help with that cycle, he said. Freiberg was introduced to more gang members each time he went back inside. They would try to welcome him, and they eventually became friends, he said.
“I definitely associated juvie with gangs right off the bat,” he said. “The more I went in there, the more I became associated with them.”
Freiberg wasn’t an officially documented Norteño member at the time, but he would go to the Norteño unit each time he was picked up. Eventually, the other young people in the center and even correctional officers knew that was the group he was associated with, Freiberg said.
“You could see through the windows to see who’s in there and who’s walking by,” he said. “The kids from the other unit, the southsiders, they’d see me constantly with them. I just got basically identified as one of them.”
And in the process, he grew distant from the people he grew up with who had been more positive influences.
“I lost my group of friends that were good, good friends, that I grew up around and had been there for me forever,” he said.
Free-for-all
By the time his probation period and subsequent trips in and out of the detention center ended, Freiberg said he was a full-blown gang member. He was 17 years old.
The only leverage his parents previously had over him was calling his probation officer, he said, so when that was no longer an option, he took the opportunity to rebel.
“When I got off probation, it was like a free-for-all,” he said. “I could do whatever I want, no one could tell me anything, and I just got worse.”
Freiberg recalled one night where he wanted to go out driving and smoking in his car with friends. His parents told him they would tell police the car was stolen if he went out, but he decided to go anyway.
“I went and picked up a bunch of my friends and said ‘Let’s go to Tri-Cities,’” Freiberg said. “But I told my friends I was pretty sure the car was marked as stolen, ‘so if we got pulled over, let’s go on a high-speed chase.’”
The car was pulled over, and the group did go on a high-speed chase. Freiberg said he and his friends eventually got out of the car and ran before being caught.
He spent another four months in the juvenile center for that incident and went back on probation.
“That time, I actually did really good,” he said. “I think at that point I kind of learned my lesson a little bit.”
Finding an advocate
After the car chase, a court order connected Freiberg with the education advocate program, where he was paired up with lead advocate Amanda Rodriguez.
As part of the program in Education Service District 105, Rodriguez helps adjudicated young people transition back into school or the broader community after leaving a detention center. Rodriguez, who uses they/them pronouns, works with students to improve their education, health and well-being and connect them to other resources.
Freiberg said the court-ordered program at first just seemed like another way for him to get in trouble. At the time, he felt that his probation officers, mental health counselors and other people tied to the criminal justice system were there for punishment, not support.
“I felt as if everybody was working against me,” he said. “I was getting into a lot of trouble and I didn’t really have anybody on my support team, other than my family, that was rooting for me. The exception was Amanda.”
Freiberg remembered Rodriguez picking him up after school to take him to a coffee shop, where they could ask questions and talk. They were never set on getting him in trouble, Freiberg said, just learning more about his story and background.
Rodriguez helped Freiberg get off probation. They also conducted home visits with Freiberg’s family and helped him finish an outpatient treatment program, complete other worksheets and programs, catch up on school work and study for the GED.
Rodriguez “was always actually, genuinely concerned about what I was doing and how I could get on the right path,” he said.
Federal charges
Even with support from the advocate program, Freiberg didn’t stay entirely out of trouble. Two months after his 18th birthday, he was charged with possession with intent to distribute a substance containing fentanyl, possession of a firearm while furthering a drug trafficking crime, and brandishing a firearm, though that charge was later dismissed.
He was arrested and taken to Yakima County Jail, which he said was a wake-up call.
“Being with the real big boys in County was way, way different because … juvie is nothing compared to being 18 and alone in an annex full of like 74 grown men,” Freiberg said. “It doesn’t compare to being a juvenile kid in your own cell.”
At that point, he realized the seriousness of the situation. His final set of charges carried a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 12 years.
“That’s a tough potential sentence for an 18-year-old,” said Freiberg’s attorney, Smith. “But by the time I met with him, David was trying to do everything that he could to help himself.”
Freiberg worked in the jail laundry, in maintenance and in the kitchen. He took classes on a tablet. Each class or certification earned him points, which could be used for games or music. But he stuck to the classes and took practice tests for the GED, he said.
“I took everything, I did everything,” Freiberg said.
Gang dropout
About six months into his jail stay, Freiberg dropped his Norteño affiliation.
Wanting to turn his future around was one reason to take that step, but Freiberg was also uneasy when it came to expectations and orders from other gang members. He remembered four or five instances where he was asked to carry out violence for another member, just because they had seniority.
“If you’re young in there, you’re a bullet,” he said. “If they tell you to go do it, you have to do it. If not, they’re going to do it to you.”
An added sentence or charge was not something he was willing to risk, so after thinking on it for a while, he decided to drop.
“There was no way I was going to do anything because it would just make my situation worse,” he said. “I’m not going to be putting myself, my life, my freedom on the line for people I don’t even know.”
Release
Freiberg was released from the county jail in the spring of 2020 to complete an inpatient addiction treatment program at Sundown M Ranch near Selah.
“David was involved in criminal activity, he was drug-addicted and he was involved in the gang life at that age, and so we were trying to deal with those issues as we could,” Smith said. “You’re limited to the amount of things that you can do while you’re in jail to show rehabilitation.”
Freiberg successfully completed the program and was released to Oxford Housing, a sober housing program that is run by the residents. He was placed in a house in the Tri-Cities to keep him away from the gang influences in Yakima.
“When you’re a dropout, that does put you in jeopardy because generally gangs don’t abide by members just dropping out,” Smith said. “And that was one of the reasons why we had tried to get him into a clean and sober house outside of Yakima.”
At the start of his stay, Freiberg wore an ankle monitor, followed curfew requirements and submitted to a random urinalysis test weekly.
“I was stuck at the house, but that was still a big jump,” Freiberg said.
Around that time was when he started a relationship with Evelyn Sanchez. Today, the two have a 1-year-old named Genesis whom they care for together.
Eventually he was able to start working and had a little more freedom. He worked in construction with his brother and father, and ended up living at a sober house in Yakima for a few months.
Freiberg said that stay brought challenges. He knew someone else in the house who tried to start a friendship based on his criminal past, and some of the other residents were still using drugs and alcohol.
“I was trying to tell him that I wasn’t into that (stuff) anymore,” he said. “I wasn’t going to put myself in a situation going into … sentencing and have anything that they could say that I did. I was like, ‘Everything has to be perfect. I can make no mistakes.’”
He didn’t have permission to stay with his family, so he waited until he could move to another house in Yakima. Soon after, his probation officer told him he could move out of the sober housing altogether and stay somewhere on his own, still following his release rules: no firearms or controlled substances.
More positive steps
Smith said Freiberg met all the conditions of his release and didn’t have one violation in those two years.
“The more freedom that the court allowed him — and this was gradually over time — the more things that he did,” that were positive, Smith said.
Freiberg passed his GED test and got his driver’s license, which he could only do after he finalized a payment plan for a car crash before his arrest, and he and Sanchez got an apartment together.
He works as a barber in the Tri-Cities — he’s been cutting hair since sixth grade — and runs seminars for barbers who are just starting out, teaching them entrepreneurial skills, customer service and financial planning.
He also became interested in nutrition and weightlifting, training at a local gym and enrolling in the National Academy of Sports Medicine to get his nutritional certification. He also works in a nutrition supplement shop.
“I’ve always been super fit my whole life and worked out and been active,” he said. He started training again once his daughter was born. “I literally fell in love with it again.”
Volunteering has also been an important part of Freiberg’s life and recovery. He volunteers at the Union Gospel Mission and at C3 Church in Richland and participates in a mentorship program for men who could benefit from having a positive male figure in their life.
He also hopes to be a mentor for young people with similar experiences, which is one reason he decided to share his story.
“I feel like a younger me could have possibly come across a story like this and thought about the consequences,” he said. “I really, honestly didn’t even realize how drastic my actions could change the rest of my life, you know. I didn’t take into consideration the fact that my mindset would change later on.”
Sentencing
Freiberg’s grandfather Reymundo Rosales spoke in support of his grandson on behalf of the entire family at his May 11 sentencing hearing. By that time, Freiberg was facing up to five years in prison. He needed a good outcome in order to continue his positive journey, Rosales said.
“I just said what I see in my grandson and asked the judge to give him another chance,” he said after the hearing.
Rosales has seen the change in Freiberg. He’s more focused on his future, going to school and raising his little girl.
“He’s just a bright, young, smart man,” Rosales said. “I’m proud of him.”
Education advocate Rodriguez also spoke to Freiberg’s positive journey at the hearing.
“Since David’s release, I have looked at what the court’s expectation of rehabilitation is, and I saw what true honor it was to watch David grow and become a more productive member of society,” they said in an interview.
Rodriguez said Freiberg took steps to better his education, focus on his physical and mental health, and start a family.
“Being a father, he knew what further steps he needed to take to not only ensure a healthy well-being for him as an individual, but also his daughter. It’s making wrongs right,” Rodriguez said.
When it was Freiberg’s turn to speak at the hearing, he told the judge that he wished he could have done more to show his commitment to rehabilitation. Bastian responded, saying he didn’t know what else Freiberg could have possibly done.
“I think that is true,” Smith said about Bastian’s response. “I mean, the time and the responsibilities that (David) shouldered, took on — I don’t know that there was anything more he could have done.”
Freiberg was sentenced to five years of supervised release, a monetary penalty of $200 and 40 hours of community service. He’ll serve no additional time in prison.
“In that moment, it was just an overwhelming sense of peace for him,” Rodriguez said.
In their work as an advocate, they said they’ve seen many families crying in the courtroom waiting to hear their child’s sentence, or students crying because they’re about to serve more time than they had hoped.
On May 11, Freiberg’s family and friends cried tears of relief.
“Here’s an instance where, when you really do your best to not repeat mistakes, there is some leniency,” Rodriguez said. “It was really emotional. I couldn’t help but think about how much more time he’s going to have to thrive.”
Family and future
Standing outside the courthouse after the hearing, Freiberg’s mother, Melanie Freiberg Rosales, recalled her many sleepless nights during Freiberg’s teen years.
“Every siren I heard, I thought that could be my kid,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep at night thinking that my kid wouldn’t come home.”
She said she is inspired by his commitment to change.
“As a mom, I look up to my own kid,” she said.
His grandmother, Sally Rosales, said her grandson has grown since he was a teenager. She played a key role in raising him, and she was the one who would be called into the school by the principal.
But those moments are now distant memories.
“He has a good heart,” Rosales said.
Freiberg said he plans to continue working and going to school and volunteering while raising his daughter. He also plans to compete in his first bodybuilding competition in October.
“I have so many plans,” Freiberg said outside the courthouse. “Now that I know, I can make those plans.”
