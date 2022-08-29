As a professional mediator for more than 15 years, Sarah Augustine has brought together people on opposite sides of an issue with patience and gentle guidance. She’s calm, focused and a good listener.
Augustine was executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties from January 2017 to June 30. The role included work with government agencies and community organizations, with some of that work continuing. Augustine also chaired the Washington State Redistricting Commission, which redraws congressional and legislative district boundaries every 10 years based on updated census population numbers.
She is the mother of a young teenage son and helps with the ranch she and husband Dan Peplow operate outside White Swan, along with teaching, speaking and writing. Augustine’s first book, ”The Land is Not Empty: Following Jesus in Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery,” was published in 2021.
Throughout that time and even before it, Augustine has also strongly advocated for the rights of Indigenous people around the world. The work has become a bigger focus for her in recent years, and Augustine has a new role at an organization she co-founded with two Mennonite pastors in 2014.
On July 1, Augustine began as executive director of the Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery Coalition. It’s a group of Anabaptist leaders working with church communities to dismantle the Doctrine of Discovery. As summarized in her book, the Doctrine of Discovery is a set of laws rooted in the 15th century that gave Christian governments the moral and legal right to seize lands they “discovered” despite those lands already being populated by Indigenous peoples.
“Legitimized by the church and justified by a misreading of Scripture, the Doctrine of Discovery says a land can be considered ‘empty’ and therefore free for the taking if inhabited by ‘heathens, pagans, and infidels,’” the book summary notes.
The organization Augustine co-founded with Mennonite pastors Sheri Hostetler and Anita Amstutz has three focal points, Augustine said: providing educational materials and tools to church leaders and members to understand the doctrine and its impact; encouraging people to support Indigenous people and issues; and impacting and even dismantling laws and policies that remove Indigenous peoples from their lands.
The Doctrine of Discovery is not something people learn about in school, Augustine said, so education is crucial.
“It’s invisible to people who benefit from it,” she said.
Personal history, public battles
The complicated legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery continues to impact Indigenous communities, land and sovereignty. That includes a 2005 case before the U.S. Supreme Court brought by the city of Sherrill, N.Y., against the Oneida Indian Nation.
And in November, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act. That 1978 law was passed in response to the disproportionately high rate of forced removal of Native children from their traditional homes, which took them from Native American cultures.
Augustine has extensive knowledge about those and other cases that demonstrate the broad impact of the Doctrine of Discovery. She has supported and written and taught others about Indigenous peoples’ rights — and the continuing battles to secure and preserve them — devoting so much time that it basically became a second job.
“I think this is my life’s work. I’ve burned the midnight oil for so many years,” she said. Holding down a full-time job while working for the rights of Indigenous people around the world in her spare time, she decided to fine-tune her focus.
“I love the DRC so much; it’s hard to let that go,” Augustine said. “It’s great work but I just couldn’t do it all anymore.”
Her health also requires greater attention. Augustine was diagnosed in January with multiple sclerosis after she started to lose her vision, though she said she probably started to have symptoms 10 years ago. Her new role allows her to work from home, which helps safeguard her health, though she still travels within and beyond the Yakima Valley.
She’s careful, but it’s also personally important for her to do everything she can.
“I grew up in the underclass,” Augustine said. “I had a difficult start.”
Augustine grew up in New Mexico and is a Pueblo (Tewa) descendant. As she shares in her book, Augustine’s father never knew his mother; he was removed from his family at birth in 1943.
“He grew up in a home for Native American boys and was subject to habitual abuse, forced labor and malnutrition,” she wrote. “He was not one of the exceptions who was able to rise above his conditions.
“As his daughter, I grew up subject to abuse, homelessness and hunger. Like many Indigenous people in my generation, I came to understand my own story in middle age, through the truth and reconciliation process that took place in Canada.”
Her work with the Indigenous Wayana people in Suriname, a small country in South America, also brought her past into a focus for the future. Augustine and Peplow took a global health research trip to Suriname in 2004 and witnessed a growing gold mining presence, displaced families and probable poisoning of water and food supplies.
The couple established a nonprofit organization, the Suriname Indigenous Health Fund, in 2005.
“When I started working in Suriname, I started seeing patterns in my life. These people are removed from their lands ... and the people I’m from have lost everything because of executive order,” Augustine said. “When I was seeing this happen in South America in real time, I was trying to find out ... the origin.”
And reading a book by legal historian and professor Robert J. Miller, “Native America, Discovered and Conquered: Thomas Jefferson, Lewis & Clark, and Manifest Destiny,” is when “I really learned about the Doctrine of Discovery for the first time,” Augustine said.
‘A dynamo for justice’
Augustine has devoted years to dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery, a passion clearly shared by coalition co-founders Sheri Hostetler of San Francisco and Anita Amstutz of Albuquerque, N.M. They had wanted to hire Augustine so she could focus on that work and the timing was ideal, Hostetler said.
“Sarah is such a dynamo for justice and she’s been doing a lot of activism,” Hostetler said. “We’ve all been participating in activism, but she has been really doing so much activism around the world and she’s been doing it all as a volunteer.”
“The fact that she’s able to commit to this full time is going be amazing. I’ve already seen the fruits of that,” she said. “It’s been amazing to see what’s already been happening.”
Amstutz offered an example. Within a month of Armstrong’s hiring, she coordinated with coalition members the signing of an amicus brief by 42 churches to submit to the U.S. Supreme Court to support the Indian Child Welfare Act, Amstutz said in an email.
“She has also worked and will continue to be a strong voice at world forums on Indigenous rights, including the United Nations, World Conference of Churches and traveling to Washington to meet with Congress in order to effect changes in policy around the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and other international bodies,” she said.
The opportunity for Augustine to devote herself to the work came at a perfect time for her and the coalition, Hostetler said. It began a year ago when a member of Hostetler’s church, First Mennonite Church of San Francisco, read Augustine’s book and said the church should hire her for that work, Hostetler said.
Hostetler mentioned the coalition, and the church member made a donation toward a salary. That spurred two salary fundraisers, which brought results much faster than supporters expected, she said.
“We had this dream of hiring Sarah full time and felt like maybe a decade from now. In the course of about four to six months, it just became apparent this was going to happen,” Hostetler said. “Not only is it coming at a great time for Sarah, but also a great time for the coalition.”
Amstutz is hopeful the coalition will continue to expand its witness regarding decolonization and protection of Indigenous and land-based rights, she said, as well as increase awareness in churches around The Reparative Justice Network.
“I am also aware that Sarah brings decades of expert engagement around public policy and the legal framework to change existing laws that do harm,” she added. “I look forward to her leadership in advocating to change local, regional, national and international policies that impact ongoing economic colonization of land-based peoples.”
