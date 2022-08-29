Learn more about the Doctrine of Discovery

Along with written sources, a documentary and a podcast provide more information about the Doctrine of Discovery, its impact and efforts to dismantle it.

"Doctrine of Discovery: In the Name of Christ" is a 43-minute documentary about the history of the Doctrine of Discovery, its basis in Christian theology, its effects on Indigenous peoples today and how advocates might start to undo it, according to the Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery Coalition website.

It features interviews with Indigenous scholars, leaders and activists from around the world, along with Christian theologians and pastors, and is designed to be used in conjunction with the coalition's study guide.

There is also a Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery Podcast produced in partnership with the Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery Coalition and Anabaptist World. There are 21 episodes.