YAKIMA, Wash. — A man using a forklift to clear debris on his West Valley property inadvertently started a brush fire that destroyed the forklift and burned nearly a quarter-acre of brush Tuesday morning.
A man at 2815 S. 74th Ave. was working with the forklift when the exhaust caught some old bags on fire, and the flames spread into weeds, said West Valley Fire Department Capt. Jim Johnston. Fire crews were called around 10:55 a.m., as a black column of smoke visible for miles rose from the site.
“The part that had me concerned was we had a forecast for heavy winds in the afternoon,” Johnston said.
Crews on two brush trucks were able to extinguish the brush fire, while an engine crew put out the burning forklift, Johnston said.
The fire was declared out after 40 minutes, Johnston said.