Highway 12 is closed both directions over White Pass because of a forest fire.
The Cold Creek Fire started at 10:30 p.m. Monday and was 60 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Eastbound traffic is stopped 14 miles west of the summit near milepost 138 at the junction of Highway 12 and State Route 123. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 183, Oak Creek, two miles west of the junction of State Route 410, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There's no estimate on when the highway might reopen.