As promised, the U.S. Forest Service lifted some closure orders on public land near the Schneider Springs Fire at noon Thursday.
The changes include:
• Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are now open. Access to these areas is available via State Route 410 only. Bumping Lake Road remains closed.
• National forest system lands south of U.S. Highway 12 are now open, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.
• Small sections north of Highway 12 between the tunnel and Indian Creek are now open to allow for access immediately adjacent to the highway.
• The Tieton River is open for recreational access including boating and rafting.
Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between 410 and Highway 12. Roads in the area are still being used by firefighters and people should drive with caution.
As of Thursday morning, the fire was 84,509 acres, an increase of 900 acres from the prior day. It is 8% contained with 881 people assigned. It was caused by lightning Aug. 3 and is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches.
Evacuation notices remain unchanged. The Bumping River corridor is under a Level 2 “be set” notice. Level 1 “get set” notices are in place along Highway 12 and from the “Y” to Bumping River Road. Evacuation notices apply to private land and are different from forest closure notices on public land.
On Wednesday, firefighters were able to finish an indirect line on Bethel Ridge on the southern portion of the fire to keep the flames from moving south toward Highway 12. They also burned around a communication tower for protection.
“With the entirety of the indirect fire line constructed from Bethel Ridge to Forest Road 199, crews are now able to coordinate the firing operation from both ends to secure and complete the line,” a Thursday morning report said. They remain focused on Malloy Road and Bethel Ridge.
Crews are using drones to help light fires on the interior of the blaze to help moderate fire activity.
On the north end, crews are burning to the Bumping River near the trail at Soda Springs to control the blaze and keep cabins safe. They also are building a line off Forest Road 250 behind Gold Creek and Cliffdell, the report said.
A high pressure system is bringing warmer and drier weather over the next several days.