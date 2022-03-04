YAKIMA — Forecasters are predicting mild to moderate drought in Eastern Washington this year.
A lack of precipitation since early January has affected snowpack levels and drought projections in the state, Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said during a regional news conference Thursday.
Snowpack across the state was well above normal at 133% of average as of Jan. 11, she said, but it has since dropped below normal. Bumbaco said the state snowpack was 89% of average Thursday.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center projects mild to moderate levels of drought in Eastern Washington under normal conditions and mild to severe drought under hot and dry conditions.
State Climatologist Nick Bond said Washington will get more moisture in the coming weeks, but not necessarily in the places it’s most needed. Bond said the models show the precipitation falling on the west slopes of the Cascades in both Washington and Oregon.
Washington is still trying to recover from a historically dry spring in 2021 and record high temperatures in June, officials said.
The state Department of Ecology reported in a water outlook summary that the drought declaration issued July 14 is still in effect, and many areas are still trying to make up the deficit.
“That carryover drought declaration is part of a strategy,” Drought Coordinator Jeff Marti said in the Ecology report. “Planning for the possibility we might not be fully out of drought conditions come the following spring. And for parts of the state that’s where we find ourselves today.”
Last year’s conditions impacted dryland farmers in Eastern Washington, the Ecology report said. If conditions continue to be dry, dryland crops may have reduced yields and livestock producers many need to search for alternative sources of feed for animals, it said.
Bond said there isn’t an indication that this spring will be as warm or as dry as it was last year. A heat dome like last year's can't be predicted far in advance, he said, but such an extreme event is only expected to come about every five to 10 years.
"I would be astonished if we had anything of that severity this year," Bond said. "It's possible, but I would put the odds at considerably less than 5 or 10% for something of that magnitude."
Bumbaco said the state is closely watching the Walla Walla and Okanogan basins, which have low snowpack and precipitation levels.
“It has been better this year and the last several in Washington compared to both Oregon and southern Idaho, and our reservoirs are also in much better shape,” Bumbaco said. She cited the forecast for the Yakima Basin reservoirs as an example.
Water supply in the Yakima River Basin is in good shape for the 2022 irrigation season, the federal Bureau of Reclamation said Thursday. The water supply forecast shows Yakima Basin precipitation and reservoir storage at or above average as of Tuesday and below-average snowpack. The supply is expected to satisfy all senior and junior water rights, the forecast said.
