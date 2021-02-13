A blast of winter weather that’s blanketed the Yakima Valley with several inches of snow was expected to back off Saturday night, with more snow in the forecast on Sunday and Monday.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a 80% chance of snow on Sunday, mainly after 10 p.m., with 1 to 2 inches possible. The same will hold on Monday, with a 70% chance of snow with less than a half inch possible.
The high on Sunday will be 26 degrees, with a high of 33 on Monday, rising to 40 degrees on Tuesday.
Travel impacts
The storm has made travel treacherous throughout the Northwest.
State Route 241 was closed in both directions from milepost 14, 7 miles north of Sunnyside to milepost 26, near the intersection of 241 and State Route 24 from noon to 2:11 p.m. due to drifting snow and limited visibility.
Traction tires are required on Satus Pass as of 4:22 p.m. Saturday, with oversized loads prohibited, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.