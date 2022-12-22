If you are planning to travel for the holidays, pay attention to the weather forecasts and plan ahead.
In the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, a winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Mixed precipitation is expected Friday with total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
Check trip reports on the Washington State Department of Transportation's website, app or Twitter accounts for the latest information and restrictions before heading out.
Bitter cold temperatures blasted the region Thursday. Ellensburg set a record low of minus 8 degrees Wednesday, breaking an old record of 0 in 1998. Wind chills were forecast to reach minus 20.
Saturday's high in Yakima is forecast to be 27 with a high of 32 expected Christmas Day.
The Yakima Health District urged people to watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite, which can happen in extreme cold. Signs of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, slurred speech and drowsiness. Signs in babies include bright red, cold skin and very low energy.
The health district advises people to:
• Try to stay indoors during extremely cold weather.
• Heat your home safely.
• Winterize your home by checking your heating system and sealing all cracks and drafts.
• Dress warmly with a hat, scarf, gloves, socks, and several layers of loose-fitting clothing and stay dry.
• Be up to date on the weather conditions, wind chill advisories, and extreme weather warnings.
