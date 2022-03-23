Ruth Reichl believes food choices can tell you a lot about a person: who they are and who they want to be. It's even more apparent if the person in question is a world famous food writer.
“I think that's a question we need to be asking ourselves every time we shop, every time we cook, every time we eat. Who do we want to be?” Reichl said at a Yakima Town Hall event at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday.
The celebrated former editor in chief of Gourmet magazine and restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times took her audience through the past 70 years of American food culture and her thoughts on how it will continue to change.
Born in 1948, food during Reichl’s childhood was an afterthought and reflective of a culture of assimilation, she said. But as she entered young adulthood, she became a part of the burgeoning "food revolution" happening in America.
When she first took on the job of restaurant critic for a San Francisco magazine, she was most excited about the free meals that would come with it. But her pure passion for food made her a standout at a time when "food writer" was hardly a viable career path, she said.
Her early editor encouraged her experimental writing, including a restaurant review that she wrote as a noir-style short story.
“It’s a restaurant review for the '70s,” Reichl recalled him saying. “American food is growing and changing and the writing about it should change too.”
During this time, people were becoming more aware of their food, where it came from and just how flavorful American cuisine could be.
Seeing the world ‘food forward’
In her decades as a food writer and lover, Reichl has seen time and time again the way a person’s food choices reveal much about them.
Food choices are an effective method of direct action for consumers to flex their power, she said. She cited the public concern over the health dangers of artificial trans fats, in part due to articles appearing in Gourmet and elsewhere. It wasn’t political action, but consumer disapproval brought about change in the industry.
“They simply stopped buying them,” she said. “And you know what? Trans fats went away.”
Reichl said nowadays people, especially the younger generation, are more aware of their food choices and the issue of food waste.
Cuisine is also a great way to learn about other cultures, Reichl said.
When she joined the food section staff at the Los Angeles Times, Reichl had a vision to transform it from a tip guide for housewives to required reading for all of LA.
Through her serious reviews of restaurants from various ethnic groups, stories that highlighted the plight of farmers and articles from other staff members about the politics and sociology of food, Reichl said the section became a local favorite.
Reichl recalled a letter from a reader about a story on Cambodian cuisine. The reader said while she would likely never make Cambodian food herself, learning about the process helped her better understand her neighbors.
“And that, of course, is the point,” Reichl said. “When we learn about people's food and their food ways, we're really learning much more. We're learning about them.”
The next course
A figure in American food for half a century, Reichl is not putting down her pen (or her fork) any time soon.
She maintains a free Substack newsletter where she touches upon her old work and keeps readers up-to-date on her current food adventures.
In an interview before her Town Hall talk, Reichl said she missed the collaborative environment of magazine work.
She said while it is an exciting time for writers because they no longer need an institution behind them to get their work out there, she is worried about the way content is so heavily curated on the internet. It made her initially hesitant to join Substack, something she expressed to its leadership.
“It's a further bifurcation of the media landscape,” she said.
Still, the internet and its endless amount of content have improved food writing, she said. Writers have to be better and better to stand out. She also believes websites like Yelp have made people critically engage with reviews and become savvier consumers.
During the first year of the pandemic, Reichl worked with filmmaker Laura Gabbert on a documentary about its effects on the food and restaurant industries.
While some restaurants did away with the military-like hierarchy in their kitchens during the early pandemic, Reichl said she saw most restaurants return to the status quo, with few permanent changes made.
Still, she said speaking with farmers and ranchers made her optimistic about the future of food production, as she learned about farmers who rejected factory farm methods and the communities that embraced those changes.
“That is going to be — I hope will be — the big change in America, is how we support our farmers,” she said.
Reichl said the documentary is still in the works. She saw a rough cut earlier this week and a more finished cut will hopefully be done by June.
