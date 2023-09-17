Dora Flores walked through her mobile home park at the corner of Fruitvale Boulevard and 16th Avenue in Yakima, pointing out empty homes where her neighbors have packed up and left after learning about a rent increase coming next year.
The rising costs of simply living somewhere are stressful. Flores has seen her rent at the Valley Community park jump by hundreds of dollars in the last two years. Next year, it will rise another $50.
She doesn’t want to leave. Her grandkids go to school nearby and she helps care for them. Besides, this is her home and Flores is not sure there are cheaper or more secure opportunities in other places.
“I’m fearful to leave because I’m afraid it will be the same elsewhere,” she said in Spanish.
Housing insecurity is an issue across the country. Rising rents and home prices are hitting big cities and more rural communities, like Yakima.
Throughout 2023, the Yakima Herald-Republic spoke with community members who are searching for affordable housing or, like Flores, grappling with high rents in Yakima County.
Some have found stability and homes. Some still face the stress of difficult housing situations. Some are still searching for a place to live.
Here, we check in with some of them.
Dora Flores is trying to stay in her home
Dora Flores has lived in a trailer in Valley Community for eight years. Her yard is filled with trees and plants and feels a world away from Fruitvale Boulevard, a busy nearby road.
Mobile home owners or trailer park residents often own the homes they live in but rent the land. This provides lower-cost housing, but also requires homeowners to pay rent to landlords.
In 2021 Valley Community was bought by Hurst & Son, a Port Orchard-based company that owns dozens of mobile home parks across the country. Since then, Flores' rent has increased from $385 to $600 a month.
Flores has received two notices that her rent will increase again in 2024, to $650. That’s a steep increase. With the rent increase, plus costs for the internet, electricity and other utilities, Flores said her monthly housing costs could climb closer to $1,000.
Hurst & Son could not be reached for comment on this story. Residents of Hurst & Son communities across the state have faced increasing rents and raised issues regarding drinking water and the maintenance of their parks.
In the case of Valley Community, rental prices are rising faster than inflation. Flores paid $350 a month in 2021, before Hurst & Son purchased the community. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics’ consumer price index calculator, which measures inflation, that rent would be equivalent to $410 in 2023. Flores pays $600.
The new year’s rising costs will come at the worst time for Flores – winter. Not only will there be a greater need for electricity in her small trailer, agricultural work will dry up between November and February. Flores is a seasonal farmworker. She doesn’t receive any public assistance.
“The money that comes in is from working,” Flores said.
Last year, she found work washing dishes to help make ends meet.
Additional charges from the landlord accompany the rent increases. Flores has received two notices asking her to pay $65 for violating park rules about maintaining her space. One, she said, came at the beginning of the year for a small hole in her fence. The hole was maybe an inch or two long and didn’t affect her fence, she said.
Another notice was for not trimming small trees at the edge of her mobile home lot, which is the edge of the park. Flores said she trimmed all of the trees and paid the fine.
The notices are all in English, she added, and Flores speaks mostly Spanish. She pays them so she doesn’t have to worry about eviction.
Just around the corner, Flores knocked on the door of one of her neighbors, Virginia Jimenez. They discussed some of the problems they have experienced at the park.
“Es trauma psicológica,” Flores said, "it's psychological trauma."
Jimenez receives a hefty bill for water usage, as well as the 14-day pay-or-vacate notices about maintaining her yard.
“They send it every month,” she said in Spanish, referring to both.
When Flores and Jimenez call to ask questions, they said, there’s no response. Jimenez said one of the notices she received totaled $2,000 in charges and late fees. In the meantime, residents have no access to water meters and no way of telling how much water they use.
Jimenez has only lived at Valley Community for a year and a half. She bought her trailer from the park’s previous owners and spent her own money and time remodeling and rebuilding it. Now, she said, she’s ready to leave.
Meanwhile, Flores and Jimenez said, little has been done by Hurst & Son. The owner doesn’t plow roads or driveways during the winter, they said.
Water has been shut off with no notice four times, Flores added. One time, she was in the middle of a shower.
A long, twisting electric wire hangs from a nearby utility pole and across the street in front of her yard. It was disconnected from a nearby trailer, Flores said, and left there.
She worries about the safety of her grandchildren. In January, residents said a man overdosed in the park. Flores said there’s been another overdose death since then. She sees needles on the road in the community.
Flores keeps the gate to her garden locked and doesn’t let her grandchildren out of the front yard unless she’s with them.
Tabatha Pimentel has been searching for months
In February, Tabatha Pimentel was looking for a place to live while sleeping in her truck near her mother's apartment. She had just started chemotherapy in her third battle with breast cancer.
Months have gone by and she still needs a home.
"We're still in the same situation," she said.
She and her children and her dog make their way between discounted Airbnbs, campsites and family members who already live in small, overcrowded housing.
It can be overwhelming, balancing her long-term and short term needs. She needs to find a place to sleep for the night, navigate health care and social service bureaucracies, and raise her children, all while searching for a home.
Things keep coming up. Her truck, which got her to and from medical appointments in Sunnyside for cancer treatment, has started to break down.
She's trying to start preventive treatment for cancer, but now she's missed a couple of appointments because she just can't drive there.
"It's been one thing after another," Pimentel said. "Every month, I'm trying to look for a house. As I look for a house, I have to spend money on gas or on other things. Now it's getting cold at nighttime, so I have to spend even more money on gas because I have to run the heater. I can't get a break for a second."
Pimentel can't work because of her medical procedures and said she's received little support in the meantime. She hasn't been getting social services or unemployment benefits and is searching for legal aid. She's reached out to housing programs and nonprofits, but time is a precious resource and it's discouraging when she doesn't meet the complex requirements laid out.
"Everybody is like 'call this number and this person will help you and this person will help you.' I call the number and I jump through their hoops and I do their interviews and I do all this," Pimentel said. "One was like 'We don't have enough funding.' You knew that before I wasted all my time on doing this? Don't tell me that you didn't. You knew my situation, why would you do that?"
Applying for housing comes with its own challenges. Pimentel said she and her children live off $900 a month, benefits they receive after her husband died. The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Yakima County was $810 between April and June, according to a report from the University of Washington's Center for Real Estate Research.
The vacancy rate is 2.6%, roughly half the statewide rate. Pimentel added that many landlords won't rent a small apartment – which she might barely afford – to her family.
"I tried to get a studio, but it's hard to hide you have a dog and two kids," she said.
The average rent of a two-bedroom apartment was $997, according to UW's most recent data. That data also showed rents increasing and vacancies falling.
Pimentel said they just need something that is clean – her son is allergic to bedbugs. Recently, she said, she got into a rental assistance program. But it's no good if she can't find a place to rent.
"Until I can find somebody to rent to me, that program is no good to me either," Pimentel said. "(We just need) housing and a vehicle, really. We'll all squeeze into one room."
Application fees are another barrier. Her budget is tight and it forces her to pick and choose what she applies for.
"I pay $300 in application fees, but then I feel like I got no call backs," she said. "I don't put any (applications) in. What's the point?"
Pimentel would rather take that money and put it toward her children.
Pimentel has missed a few appointments because of her truck and she's also between chemotherapy treatments. This next round will be less invasive, she said, and she's thinking about going back to work, against her doctor's recommendations.
According to UW's data, rents are slightly lower and vacancy rates slightly higher from the beginning of 2023, a sign that housing may be slightly cheaper and more available. Compared to 2022, however, things are tighter.
Deidre Dellinger and the stress of moving
Deidre Dellinger and her grandson had to move out of her home of 17 years this summer after it was sold to new owners.
Her rent had risen by hundreds of dollars. Dellinger and her grandson were forced to search for new housing in a market with a historically low vacancy rate and rising rents. The pair both have disabilities, live on a fixed income and are processing the death of Dellinger’s husband in February.
Dellinger’s story is, in some ways, a successful one. The small family weathered the challenges and received help.
Dellinger reached out to the state Department of Social and Health Services. The Aging and Long-Term Support Administration (ALTSA) began helping her and her husband before he died and has since helped Dellinger and her grandson navigate the search for housing.
Eligibility varies by program, but ALTSA supports and assists people with rental applications, move-in costs and services, said DSHS spokesperson Jessica Nelson.
ALTSA connected Dellinger with Guiding Hands, an organization that helps Central Washington residents, particularly older residents, find affordable housing.
Dellinger has slowly, sometimes painfully, moved into a new apartment with her grandson. In early September, she sat on a chair in her new living room, awash in the white light streaming through her balcony doors. She was simultaneously grateful to have a place to live and stressed by the radical change.
“I wouldn’t have been able to find (new housing). There were so many waiting lists,” Dellinger said. “We wouldn’t have been able to find this place without Guiding Hands.”
Guiding Hands helped Dellinger find an affordable apartment with availability for low-income, elderly and disabled residents. It’s not something she would have been aware of otherwise.
“The cost of rent, it baffles me how much it costs to rent places,” she added.
Her grandson likes their new apartment. He was involved in the process, she said, filling out paperwork and going on tours with her. They have set about making it home by exploring their new neighborhood and decorating the empty walls. In an apartment, Dellinger worries less about maintaining a yard or a property.
“It’s really cool, I’m so glad there wasn’t as much of a transition for us as the move went,” Dellinger said.
Though she and her grandson have landed in stable housing, sailing has not all been smooth. She has to carry her possessions and groceries up three flights of stairs. She and her grandson left behind a litter of feral kittens they were caring for.
There are rules about where and how she can hang things on the wall. She hasn’t been able to put up a photo of her late husband and she pauses mid-conversation, remembering his presence and his kindness.
The move itself was an odyssey. Dellinger’s new landlords gave her a hard deadline to move out in July. Her case manager at ALTSA changed and there were miscommunications about when movers would arrive, what they would move and how much assistance they would actually provide.
“The person who got the job didn’t tell them (the movers) they had to move us into a third story apartment,” Dellinger said.
In the end, Dellinger did a lot of the moving herself between June and August. During the move, Dellinger had to deal with surgery for an infected hand wound and pressure from the owners of her old home, who wanted her to move out quickly and threatened to charge her rent.
“It caused a whole lot of stress for me,” she said. “I’ve been losing hair. At one point, I thought I was going to go bald.”
Dellinger and her grandson haven’t been completely alone, she said. Friends from her church helped her move, donating their time, trailers and hands to help move furniture out of her apartment. A neighbor at her new apartment complex helped her carry things up the stairs. That kindness is something she deeply appreciates.
Little by little, Dellinger is settling in. ALTSA helps pay for move-in deposits. She still has to sort out the paperwork. She is working to get copies of her lease and figure out when rent is due and what she has to pay.
She’s ready to figure things out and doesn’t want to move again.
“I think we’re going to make this place work, jump through all the hoops,” Dellinger said.
A cat, Dellinger’s support animal, wanders nearby and amongst boxes that will soon be unpacked. Dellinger stands up and points out a plant on her balcony.
It’s lavender, potted in soil from her husband’s garden, and it has come with them to their new home. Lavender helps her relax, Dellinger said.
