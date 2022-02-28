Areas of central Washington remain under a flood watch through Wednesday evening, but the impact in Yakima is expected to be minor, according to Jacob Clay of Yakima County Public Services.
An updated flood watch Monday evening from the National Weather Service warned of potential flooding of the Yakima River near Parker Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. The announcement came amid anticipated heavy rainfall in the area.
A flood advisory is also in place for parts of Yakima, Kittitas and Klickitat counties through Thursday morning, according to the NWS.
The flood stage for the river is at 10 feet. As of Monday afternoon, the river was at the 4-foot stage, according to the NWS.
Yakima did not see much impact from rainfall Monday, according to Clay.
“Just because we're in a flood watch doesn't mean there's a flood going on,” Clay said. “It just means that there's the potential.”
Continued rain is expected in the coming days. The city of Yakima is protected by levees along the river, which help provide a barrier against flooding, Clay said. The Naches River is expected to peak around mid-afternoon Tuesday.
“So, we are expecting it will just reach above minor and not quite into the moderate flooding,” he said.
People living near bodies of water should remain alert, he said. Yakima County Emergency Management keeps a list online of places people can buy sandbags.
Workers at local hardware stores said few people had been in to get sandbags Monday afternoon. However, Eddie Dean, a manager at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Yakima said he expects they will come.
I-90 temporarily closed to travel in both directions on Monday due to avalanche danger. It reopened during the late afternoon. On Snoqualmie Pass, traction tires were advised, and oversized vehicles were prohibited Monday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
