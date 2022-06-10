A flood watch in effect for the Yakima Valley has been upgraded to a warning along the Naches River near Naches and Cliffdell, according to the National Weather Service.
The water levels in the Naches River at those areas have increased by about half a foot in 24 hours, according to data from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore.
The Naches River is expected to rise to flood stage at 17.8 feet Friday afternoon, then crest around 19 feet Saturday night, then begin receding, according to the notice. At 19 feet, moderate flooding is possible from Cliffdell downstream to Yakima, the weather service said. The river was 17.33 feet at 9 a.m. Friday.
Assistant forecaster Ann Adams said the heaviest rainfall in the Washington Cascades was expected Thursday and Friday, with the chance of rain tapering to 30% moving into the weekend.
In the Upper Valley, 24-hour totals of 1.01 inches and 0.74 inches were reported near Easton Friday morning, she said. In the Lower Valley, Sunnyside saw 0.5 inches and Goldendale saw 0.35 inches.
The highest rain totals Thursday and Friday were seen in higher elevations. A 24-hour total of 2.17 inches was reported at Chinook Pass Friday morning, with 1.59 inches reported at Snoqualmie Pass and 1 inch reported at White Pass.
“When it rains hard enough up there, the rain is going to go somewhere, right? It’s going to flow down,” Adams said.
Melting snowpack can contribute to rising water levels as well, Adams said.
“Atop of the rain that's falling, there probably is a bit of snowpack up through the Cascades, at least at the higher elevations,” Adams said. “I would imagine that’s adding to the runoff water that's going into the rivers and probably why they're rising the way they are.”
The Naches River near Cliffdell rose about 0.4 feet over the last 24 hours, reaching 29.96 feet as of 9 a.m. Friday. It is expected to peak midday Saturday just below flood stage of 31 feet.
The National Weather Service directed drivers who encounter flooded roads to turn around. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the alert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.