A flood watch is in effect in the Yakima area from Friday morning through Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Moderate to heavy rain is in the forecast, causing creeks and streams to rise through the weekend. The area that will be most affected is the Naches River near Naches and Cliffdell, the weather service said.
A report from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, Ore., said the heaviest rainfall is expected Thursday night into early Friday for the Washington Cascades, but showers will last through Sunday.
The region could see a half inch or inch of rain, with higher amounts possible in the mountains, it said.
Hydrometeorology technician Rob Brooks said the Naches and Yakima rivers could see high flows Saturday morning from the showers. Rivers are already running high in parts of Washington with recent wet conditions.
The Naches River near Naches is forecast to enter minor flood stages Friday morning and moderate flood stages Saturday morning, according to predictions from the weather service. That section of the river has a flood stage of 17.8 feet.
Near Cliffdell, where the flood stage is 31 feet, the Naches River is forecast to enter minor flood stages Friday or Saturday.
The flood watch covers Sunnyside, Yakima, Cliffdell, Cle Elum, Naches and Toppenish.
The National Weather Service cautioned campers, hikers and those planning outdoor activities to be aware of developing rainfall and seek higher ground, if necessary. Avoid camping along streams, rivers and creeks, and keep an eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water’s edge, the alert said.
