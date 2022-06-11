Flood warnings for the Naches and Cliffdell areas have been lifted.
The warnings were issued Friday by the National Weather Service after water levels increased by 6 inches in 24 hours on the Naches River, with predictions that rain in the Cascades would push the river to 19 feet Saturday night.
But Yakima County Emergency Management Director Tony Miller said that as of Saturday morning, the river was not near its crest, estimating it to be no more than 17 1/2 feet, and that the weather service lifted the warnings at noon.
“It looks like its where it’s going to be at,” Miller said. “No homes were affected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.