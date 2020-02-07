A flood warning is in effect for the Yakima River near Parker from Friday evening to Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 7 a.m. Friday, the river was 7.9 feet, with a flood stage of 10 feet near Parker, which is south of Union Gap. The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Friday night and continue to rise to near 10.4 feet by early Saturday.
The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday morning, the weather service said.
Minor flooding is forecast.
@NWSPendleton issued Flood Warnings for minor flooding along #Naches & #Yakima Rivers thru Sat upstream of Granger. #TurnAroundDontDrown. Monitor water levels & call 9-1-1 if you feel there is an emergency. Naches R: https://t.co/Z5RjvB0euOYakima R: https://t.co/SOyNpgdg37 pic.twitter.com/sArzgFRLgC— Yakima OEM (@YakimaOEM) February 7, 2020
High temperatures are forecast at 54 degrees Friday and 51 degrees Saturday in Yakima, with a 30% chance of rain Friday night.
The National Weather Service lifted flood warnings Friday morning on the Snohomish River near Monroe, Issaquah Creek near Issaquah and ️Carbon River near Fairfax, the Associated Press reported.
Snow levels will drop and heavy snow is expected in the Cascade Mountains through Saturday morning, the weather service said. Winds are expected to pick up, too, they said.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation for 19 Washington counties because of damage from storms that are forecast to continue into the weekend. King County Executive Dow Constantine in Seattle signed an emergency declaration Thursday to speed up response and turnaround times for repairs and other work.
Crystal Mountain Resort closed Thursday because of high avalanche danger and mudslides on the road to the large ski and snowboarding area in the Cascades.