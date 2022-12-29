A pipe that burst inside Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on Monday flooded part of the hospital’s second floor, hospital officials said.
The sprinkler pipe burst near the telemetry unit, located inside the hospital’s west wing. Bridget Turrell, marketing and communications manager for Memorial, said the broken pipe was not located in a patient care area. Patients near the flooded area were moved to a different section of the hospital.
Telemetry units monitor vulnerable or unstable patients like heart patients and those recovering from major surgeries. The equipment inside telemetry units can measure heart rates, blood pressure, muscle function and body temperature.
On Tuesday, Turrell said crews were working on cleaning and drying the affected area.
