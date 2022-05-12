Flo Rida heads this year’s Central Washington State Fair concert lineup, a portion of which was announced Wednesday.
Granger Smith, Theory of a Deadman and Chris Tomlin will also perform on the main stage, the fair said in a media release.
Main stage concert tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 13. Fair admission is included with a concert ticket. This year, a general admission lawn area debuts and those tickets also include fair admission.
Tickets for the main stage concert series are available at etix.com. They can also be purchased from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the State Fair Park ticket office, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
The partial concert lineup includes:
Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
Tramar Lacel Dillard, commonly known as Flo Rida, hit the scene in 2007 when his single “Low” was No. 1 for 10 weeks in the United States. The single broke the digital download sales record when it was released.
Flo Rida continues to produce songs like “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle” and “My House.”
Granger Smith, 7 p.m. Sept. 26
Granger Smith is an American country music singer and songwriter. As his alter ego, Earl Dribbles Jr., Smith has toured the country multiple times.
Smith has released nine studio albums and won a CMT Music Award for his single “Don’t Cough On Me,” honored in the best quarantine song category.
Theory of a Deadman, 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band now based in Los Angeles. Its 2017 hit “Rx (Medicate)” went platinum and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.
Theory of a Deadman’s other hits include “Bad Girlfriend,” “Not Meant To Be,” “Angel” and “Hate My Life.”
Chris Tomlin, 7 p.m. Sept. 28
Chris Tomlin, a Grammy-winning Christian artist, has sold more than 9 million albums. In 2011, he was the Billboard Music Awards’ top Christian artist winner and his song “Our God” won for top Christian song.
Tomlin has won over 20 Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association.
Additional concerts and events will be announced in the coming weeks. For more details, visit www.statefairpark.org.
