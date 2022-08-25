Good news for salmon and rafters: it’s flip-flop time in the Yakima River Basin.
The annual operation to help spawning and incubation of chinook salmon eggs and improve water storage will begin in late August, the Bureau of Reclamation announced in a news release Monday.
Flows out of the upper Yakima River Basin — Keechelus and Cle Elum reservoirs — will decrease, while flow from Kachess and Rimrock reservoirs will increase, affecting flows in the Tieton and Naches rivers and drawing rafters from across the state.
“This annual flip-flop operation maintains relatively low, more natural flows, which are important for chinook salmon spawning in the upper Yakima, Cle Elum, and Bumping rivers,” the news release said. “It also allows Reclamation to reduce impacts on irrigation water supplies by allowing lower reservoir releases throughout the winter to improve storage for the coming season.”
Reclamation will begin diverting water into the Yakima River near Thorp after Labor Day weekend, and the office encouraged people to exercise caution, especially in that area. The release said buoys and warning signs will be in place in the Yakima River by Sept. 8 through mid-October.
“Please avoid areas where spillway water flows into the river, portage around buoys, and stay out of dangerously turbulent flows,” it said.
By Sept. 15, flows below Cle Elum Reservoir will decrease to a low of about 250 cubic feet per second, according to the release.
Flows out of Rimrock will increase to the 1,000-1,800 cubic feet per second range by Labor Day weekend and 1,700-2,400 cfs by mid-September, depending on irrigation demands and weather conditions, it said.
Rimrock outflows will begin decreasing again in late September, getting down to 50-130 cubic feet per second by Oct. 20.
