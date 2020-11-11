On a still Wednesday morning, more than a dozen Yakama Warriors shook off the biting cold to raise service flags over the Yakama Reservation.
As many more Warriors formed a line detail in front of a crowd of about 80 men, women and children.
A handful of riflemen fired three shot as flags representing the United States, branches of the military and Prisoners of War were hoisted up large towering poles in front of the Warriors Association’s building off Fort Road west of Toppenish.
Loren Corpuz blew into his trumpet, playing the national anthem first, then various service songs.
They were paying homage to all those who served in the armed forces.
The event was the first in a series recognizing Veterans Day across the Yakima Valley. While there wasn't a parade in downtown Yakima this year because of the pandemic, residents came together in many other ways to honor veterans.
A Blue Star monument was erected at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima and the Marine Corps League held its annual gathering at Sarg Hubbard Park on the city’s east side, where veterans and family shared stories of service.
When flags went up on the reservation, men lined up on the north side of the flagpoles, women on south side — an arrangement similar to a Longhouse (tribal church) ceremony.
A bell touched off and religious leader Davis Washines sang in his traditional language an ancient song welcoming home warriors. Prayers were spoken.
Corpuz, a Marine, has been attending such events with fellow Warriors for years, and this day was no different, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do it for the veterans, that’s the main thing,” he said, with a mask covering his mouth and nose. “I like to do it for the veterans and the families because it’s tough when they’re overseas.”
Inside the Warriors Association building, Victor Ganuelas gazed at old photos of his military buddies that dotted a wall.
One photo depicted him in his youth, shirtless with his combat helmet filled with water. He was stationed at 29 Palms, California, at the time.
“I was taking a bath in my helmet,” he said with a laugh.
Gazing over the photos, he pointed out several family members who served. His brother, Steve and his uncle, Moses Winnier, and his cousins Loren Corpuz and Max Corpuz — they're brothers.
There were others who were killed in action or who had passed on, including the late Ray James, a former longtime tribal councilman.
“So many of these guys are gone,” Ganuelas said.
Outside, Charlee James-Teeias handed Warrior John Smith a gift bag filled with a hat, toothbrush, toothpaste, a mask and other supplies. All veterans received a breakfast and gift bag.
Clad in a traditional dress and beaded headdress, James-Teeias was the Veterans Day Queen, a role similar to that of a beauty queen.
The high school junior said she’s interested in joining the military someday. Ray James was her grandfather.
“It’s a lot of fun to meet the people who knew my grandfather,” she said.
Tahoma Cemetery
About 25 miles to the north in Yakima, veterans, family and friends — more than 150 in all — gathered to witness the unveiling of a Blue Star memorial at the cemetery’s center.
A color guard marched in the crowd, a woman sang the national anthem and the history behind the Blue Star banner was shared.
Blue Star banners began during World War I as a symbol for parents with a child serving in active duty.
There’s also a Gold Star, which represents a family member who died while serving.
Deborah Green is a Gold Star mother. She said her son, Scott, was serving in the Air Force when he was killed in Iraq in 2007.
She’s a member of the Queen of Spades Garden Club in Ellensburg, which helped sponsor the Blue Star memorial along with other area garden clubs.
Green said her brother died in Bremerton in 1990 after being exposed to radiation and her father — also a veteran — died in 2007 at age 75. They’re all buried at the National Tahoma Cemetery in Kent, Wash.
“And they’re all at Tahoma, so it’s good to come here and do this in their name,” she said.
Shadrick Kautzman, commander of VFW Post 379 in Yakima thanked the garden clubs and others who worked on the project.
“Thank you for this,” he said. “It’s a big honor and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
There are Blue Star highway markers in Toppenish and Naches, but having one at the cemetery is special, he said.
“This is just one more thing in the Yakima Valley to show our veterans we care,” he said. “To have one here is truly a blessing.”
Sarg Hubbard Park
A similar size crowd gathered at Sarg Hubbard Park for the Marine Corps League’s annual event.
Bill Rasmussen began reading a poem as the crowd stilled.
“God bless the flag that’s flying above our land, and the heroes that protect it, they do so proudly stand,” he said, reading the first stanza.
Afterward, those in crowd were invited to share stories of service, some remembering the fallen.
Ed Falter, adjutant for the Marine Corps League, was pleased with the turnout.
“I appreciate you all coming out with this COVID and everything,” he said.
The crowd filled the area around the park’s veteran memorial wall.
He asked veterans to raise their hands, nearly half went up. He then asked those who hadn't served to do the same.
“You people are the reason we wear the uniform,” he told those who hadn't served.
“Give them a hand for their support.”