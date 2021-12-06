Although it’s had five different, unrelated owners in its 113 years, Dunbar Jewelers is the definition of a family owned and operated business.
Pat and Linda Gilmore spent most of their married life running the longtime Yakima jewelry store, moving it twice and literally keeping the business running like clockwork (more on that later).
“I dragged her into the business. She was a schoolteacher when we bought the store after seeing it on Easter Sunday in 1978,” Pat said.
“We had a daughter already, and I was pregnant with Matthew, and we bought a jewelry store,” Linda added. “Life went on, didn’t it?”
After 43 years as owners, the Gilmores will retire at the end of the year, and their son, Matthew, will take over ownership of the business at 4100 Summitview Ave. He will be the fourth generation of his family to own and operate a jewelry store.
“My grandfather was a jeweler, my father was a jeweler, and they had a store in Wapato. I worked for them as a kid, unpacking freight, washing windows, all that kind of crazy stuff,” Pat said.
Pat’s grandfather, James Gilmore, and his father, John Gilmore, operated Gilmore Jewelers in Wapato for 75 years, but the chance to buy Dunbar Jewelers came through Linda’s mother, Nora Baldwin, who was working at Dunbar’s chief competitor, S.O. Hawkes and Sons.
Pat and Linda were in Portland, Ore., where Pat worked at Zell Brothers jewelry store, when Nora Baldwin heard the Meyer family was looking to sell Dunbar Jewelers, then located in the Miller Building at the corner of Yakima Avenue and Second Street.
After the Gilmores purchased the business, it moved into the Larson Building in 1986 as a downtown shopping mall was built near the Miller Building site, and 20 years later, the business moved to its current location on Summitview Avenue.
The couple talked with the Yakima Herald-Republic on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and reflected on 43 years of ownership, the generations of customers they’ve enjoyed knowing, and the ups and downs of their iconic Dunbar Jewelers clock, which moved each time the business did.
What made you decide to buy and operate your own business?
Pat: It was always a goal of mine to own my own business. Just the challenge of it.
My parents owned their store, and I worked there as a kid. Then I went to college, and I had six offers of jobs after I got my bachelor’s degree, and I thought nothing sounds like as much fun as jewelry, so I went to the Gem Society of America and stayed there for a couple months. I got drafted into the Army, came back and I finished up my studies there, and got hired by a jewelry store in Portland, Ore., and worked there for seven years.
Jewelry’s a great business. We get to meet a lot of interesting people. We’ve just been very fortunate. Everyone has fascinating backgrounds. I like to find out what makes them tick.
What are some of the unique things about Dunbar Jewelers?
Pat: We hand-pick all the diamonds we have from our diamond cutters. We’re really careful about the quality of things that we buy and our suppliers. We want to make sure that people get a good value and get a piece of jewelry that they’ll be proud of for several generations. That’s really important to us.
And then there’s the clock … George Dunbar opened the store in 1908 and he had Seth Thomas Clockmakers build that street clock. It was put in front of the store on Nov. 25, 1908, at 221 E. Yakima Ave., which is kind of near where the mall sits today.
In 1910 Dunbar’s moved to the Miller Building, which was on the corner of Yakima and Second Street. They tore down the Miller Building in about 1985 and we moved across the street to the Larson Building, and took the clock with us.
One night in December of 1991 we got a call from the police department. They said, “you’ve got to come get your clock off a car.” And I said, “What? That doesn’t make sense.” Well, there was an accident at the corner of Yakima Avenue and Second Street. A car ran into the clock, and it was sitting on top of the car.
Linda: (Yakima Herald-Republic columnist Jim Gosney) wrote an article and said if everybody sends a dollar, we can get the clock fixed. People from everywhere sent a dollar. We got some from the Midwest, people that had moved there and still got the Herald. It was pretty amazing. (The clock was painstakingly repaired and restored to its streetside location on Sept. 23, 1994.)
(Matthew Gilmore joins the conversation, noting that the clock simply sat atop the sidewalk downtown and was not drilled into the concrete. “Once a bus hit it and turned it around,” he said. “There used to be four street clocks downtown … this is the only one left. We moved it (to Summitview Avenue) when we moved to our new location. People walk in the front door and ask, ‘what did you do with the clock?’ I’ll tell them ‘you walked right past it.’”)
How has the COVID pandemic challenged the business?
Linda: We sort of stayed in the business because of COVID. We weren’t sure where it was going, so we stuck around to help our son. Because nobody knew what was going to go on. I think the governor closed us for a month and a half … maybe nine weeks.
Pat: We opened from like 11 (a.m.) to 2 for a couple weeks, and from 10 (a.m.) to 4 for a couple weeks.
Linda: It’s been kind of nice because they’ve been saying on television since COVID hit, shop local. And shop local has been a mantra, and it’s been a good one. We’ve always tried to shop local when we can. So it’s been nice that other people have come back to the community to shop. It helps every small business.
What are some of the things you’ll miss about the business?
Pat and Linda (in unison): The people!
Linda: The customers. We’re very blessed with the people that come in here. They’re really wonderful people that we’ve met throughout the years.
Pat: Judges, attorneys, doctors, lawyers, dentists, Realtors, managers.
Linda: Farmers, a lot of farmers. It’s been a real pleasure helping the people that come through the door.
Pat: We’re seeing people now, it’s the third generation of families since we’ve owned the store. That’s pretty amazing.
Linda: Your parents had Gilmore Jewelers in Wapato. People keep coming in from the Lower Valley saying we used to buy things at Gilmores. That’s been a real treat.
Any specific retirement plans? Hobbies?
Linda: Hobbies? Mostly we work. I’ve always done bead-stringing, crafty things for displays and things. Mostly we work. Kind of boring!
Pat: I do like to play my bass guitar every now and then.
Linda: We’d like to see some of the United States that we haven’t seen yet … and we’ve got two granddaughters here, and a grandson who lives in North Carolina with our daughter, Stephanie. We were very fortunate to buy diamonds in Europe for a few years, so we got to see Europe.
Pat: We worked with the diamond cutters for three days, and then it’s hard to come back, with jet lag you’ve got to stay four or five days at least. So we’d go to a side trip for a couple days, get acclimated, then fly back.
Linda: We got to see a lot of the world, but we didn’t get to see much of the United States. We’d fly to meetings and fly over everything. We want to get in the car and drive!
