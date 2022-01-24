Five Questions: Sandra Sanchez, general manager, Sunnyside McDonald’s

SUNNYSIDE — Sandra Sanchez has spent more than half her life working at McDonald’s. It’s a job she enjoys — and one in which she excels.
The general manager of the Sunnyside McDonald’s recently learned she is a 2021 Ray Kroc Award recipient, an honor that recognizes the top 1% of the chain’s restaurant managers in the country.
“She’s a great person and a really deserving recipient of this award,” said Jan Luring, who co-owns multiple Yakima Valley McDonald’s restaurants with her husband, Greg.
“Sandra has a passion for developing people and exemplifying high standards at all levels,” Luring said. “Sandra’s extraordinary leadership skills have empowered her to train, and retrain, a wonderful team that has stayed with Sandra for over a decade.”
Born in Mexico, Sanchez came to the United States with her family when she was 5. She went to school mostly in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 2007.
Sanchez lives in Sunnyside with her husband, Daniel Barraza, and their children, Daniel, Levi and Leiliney. When she’s not working at McDonald’s, Sanchez enjoys spending her free time with family, and activities such as bowling and going to the family fun center in Yakima.
And for the record, her favorite menu item at McDonald’s is the Big Mac meal. “That one never gets old,” she told the Yakima Herald-Republic in an interview Tuesday at the Sunnyside McDonald’s.
Sanchez answered a few other questions about the perks and challenges of running a fast-food restaurant, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How long have you been at McDonald’s and what are the different jobs you’ve done since you’ve worked here?
I’ve been at McDonald’s since 2004, when I was a sophomore in high school. I started with the other owner, Phil Ramos, because Greg and Jan didn’t buy this restaurant until 2006.
I started as crew, went up to shift leader, and then general manager. I’ve been general manager since 2010.
What are some of the things that you like about the job?
The things I like are, you just get to work with different people. It’s a very fast-paced job environment — it never gets boring, that’s for sure. Greg and Jan Luring, they’re great people, they take care of their employees. The pay is good, the benefits are good.
I could have gone to college, but then I started moving up and the pay was good, so I was like, am I going to go to college and have student loans to pay off, or do I stay with McDonald’s, which pays for your training. You get to go to different places for training. I get paid to go to training, plus I get wage increases as you move up the ladder, plus good benefits. I didn’t have to pay anything back. I just feel like, it just depends on where you’re at with McDonald’s.
Let’s talk about the Ray Kroc Award. What was the process you go through to apply for that and eventually be chosen?
It was a big surprise for me. I read into it, and that was a big award that I was wanting to get for a while. You have to be nominated, your supervisor or someone higher up in the company, they nominate you and send your results in to McDonald’s top people.
Out of all the nominees they get, they choose the best of the best. (Only 135 managers nationwide receive the award).
I was told at a meeting that I got the Ray Kroc Award, and I was just in awe … I just thought it was so awesome because I just come to work, and some people are struggling to find a job. I come to work and love what I do, and to get this award, it’s just surreal for me. I’m just doing what I like to do, earning a living, being able to take care of my family.
Are there any perks that come with it from the corporation?
I do get award money, a check for $2,500. There’s that, and I get to go to the worldwide convention, where they will have a huge awards ceremony and different things planned out for us. It’s April 4-8 in Orlando, Fla.
I get to go a few days early because Greg and Jan awarded me with a Disney World trip for me and my family. ... The kids will have a great spring break. They’re just missing a couple days of school, which I’m sure they won’t be too sad about. It’s going to be awesome.
The COVID pandemic and all the restrictions that come with it has probably been tough on your business. What are some ways it affected the McDonald’s here, and your job?
Oh my goodness. At the beginning, there were changes left and right. We were following what the CDC says, following what McDonald’s says. A lot of different things that we had to follow. It’s just been a challenge.
When it just started we closed the lobbies, and in the drive-thru, we really had to use our creative skills. How are we going to get all these customers through in a timely manner? It was drive-thru only. We were able to add hand-held order taking outside. We actually added a second one to charge customers with cashless sales. It was pretty crazy.
To be honest, I was pretty thankful that our customers did trust us. When they got into that 10-car line, they stayed in line. We did lose some, because that was their first time trying, and they saw the line, you know.
Were they understanding? You know, we deal with a lot of different people. Some were very understanding, some were just like, hey, we have the same expectations. We tried to keep our same expectations as well. We want to be the best that we can all the time, no matter what the circumstance is.
We started early on, before they even mandated the masks, we actually had the company’s office ladies make masks for the entire company. Cloth masks for our employees. So we got a really good start on it, on wearing the masks, before they even mandated it. I think we were blessed, because I feel like if we didn’t do that, we probably would have been in way worse situations — businesses were closing because of so many outbreaks. I think the top-dog people in the company decided to do that for us; in one weekend, they just got them done and delivered and then we had everyone wearing masks. It was a great decision that they made.
