Fire destroyed a Yakima mobile home Saturday night, displacing five people.
All occupants of the doublewide mobile home in the 7600 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard were out of the home by the time the Yakima Fire Department arrived just after 7:15 p.m., but the home was fully involved, according to a city of Yakima news release.
“Crews also battled dry arborvitae trees on the back side of the residence that added to the spread of the fire,” the release said. “Quick action by YFD firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby residences.”
The home and its contents were a total loss, with damages estimated at $100,000.
Wiring to an electrical outlet behind a couch in the living room started the fire, according to the release.
Twenty firefighters responded. Crews were on scene for nearly an hour and a half.