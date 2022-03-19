A young blond woman wearing a skimpy top and noticeably short cutoff jeans and high heeled shoes was standing in the street looking north and south. ... It wasn’t long before she spotted Joe and took off running into the Palace Tavern, a dive bar on Front Street. ... Joe followed and saw her disappear down a stairway to the basement and lost her there.
He noticed an old cabinet door standing ajar, so he looked inside and saw that it disguised an entrance to a tunnel. There were some disturbed spider webs inside the tunnel entrance and Joe suspected the girl had gone into the tunnel.
The tunnels were off limits since the Sergeant had declared them too dangerous to enter. Joe thought he heard a noise coming from the tunnel but was not sure.
That passage is part of author Vic Kusske’s first novel, “Criminal Prosecutor: The Fight for Yakima.”
Released in December, Kusske’s crime novel is historical fiction strongly inspired by true events — including his years walking the downtown beat beginning in 1972. The former foot patrol officer, traffic investigator and detective retired from the Yakima Police Department in 1996.
Kusske was familiar with the tunnel entrance in real life after he pursued a prostitute into a tough bar on South Front Street. The historic tunnels, located mainly under the sections of downtown Yakima known as Japan Town and China Town, are among the city’s most fascinating features. They hold many secrets, unlike the network of utilitarian steam pipe tunnels leading from a central steam heating plant.
“I’m in this basement looking around and she’s just gone,” Vic said recently as he and wife, Linda, joined friends at Schab’s Bier Den in the same downtown area that was his beat years ago. Linda brought a box of Vic’s paperback books to sell. They held an official book launch there Feb. 5.
“I figured we were going to run out of books, which we did,” she said of the event in early February. “This was a full house. It lasted three hours. It was just amazing.”
“I’m proud of him,” she said.
The more informal gathering in March still drew a crowd interested in the 263-page, self-published paperback, which is available on Amazon. It’s an engaging read, especially for those who remember Yakima’s very different downtown scene of 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
Among the biggest players in Kusske’s book is Stockman’s Bar and Grill, “visited by just about every pimp, harlot, drug dealer, thief, robber and pervert that prowled the untamed country. Stockman’s was also foot patrol Officer Joe Creed’s unofficial precinct,” notes the book description on Amazon.
“It was just a half block from The Alaska Corral Topless Bar, the second most visited place for thugs and murderers. Vice, extortion, robbery, mafia scams and murder, combined with a labyrinth of old Chinese tunnels, makes the downtown foot beat a challenging and interesting place.”
Kusske’s book features two main storylines. One is the experience of fictional officer Joe Creed as he patrols the city’s rough downtown core. The other is a dramatization of a 1975 Yakima County murder case Kusske avidly followed. Throughout, the story’s hero learns more about corruption occurring at the highest levels of city and county governments.
“You’ll see where the two story paths come together at the end,” Vic said. “At the end, a bad guy gets away and goes to Mexico. In my second book, we go find him. In the third book, we come back to Yakima. I kind of clean things up.”
A different downtown
In the 1970s, ’80s and into the ’90s, downtown Yakima was a very different place. “Back then there were some forces in Yakima that were pretty negative,” Vic said.
In October 1989, the Associated Press ran a story by Luis Cabrera. Cabrera focused on the Blue Banjo, located at 22 N. First St. — now the upscale Crafted restaurant and bar. “At Tough Bar, Even Dead Men Aren’t Noticed,” said the headline on his story about two men whose bodies lay by the Blue Banjo’s back steps for several hours before anyone noticed they weren’t sleeping.
Kusske vividly remembers those days. When the Oregon native started with the Yakima Police Department in 1972 after two years with the Sunnyside Police Department, downtown was already getting increasingly dangerous as the battle for control of the hardcore drug trade — heroin and cocaine — intensified as those and other illegal substances flooded the area.
Even with so much real-life inspiration, crafting a novel requires dedication. Kusske has an upstairs office in the home he shares with Linda, his wife of more than 35 years.
“He’s up early — he’s up by 6 or so,” Linda said, adding that Vic usually spends five to seven hours a day writing.
“If I’m not writing, I’m researching,” he said.
Vic has been wanting to write for years, Linda said. That had to wait awhile; after Vic retired from the city police agency, he worked for two years investigating fraudulent insurance claims and then for the state of Washington managing child support cases, locating and seizing assets, as his author bio notes.
The two are also busy with family, hobbies and their church, St. Joseph Catholic Church (which appears in the book, along with the mysterious Congdon Castle on the city’s west side).
Still, this novel has been in his head for years. He started working on it 1975 when a local woman was murdered.
Donna Marilyn Howard was found dead in a horse shed on her Galloway Drive property on Jan. 10, 1975. Investigators said one of her horses kicked her in the head. But Howard was an accomplished horsewoman, and her sister and family pressed for closer scrutiny.
When her body was exhumed, further investigation indicated she was hit on the head by a hammer. Nine years after her death, her husband, Noyes Russell “Russ” Howard, was arrested at his home in Yakima. He was convicted of murder in 1986 and died in 2002.
Some of the characters in his book “are pretty close to being real life,” Vic said, smiling and leaving it at that. He admitted Linda is one real-life inspiration. “There’s a character in the book that kind of mirrors her,” he said.
Readers will experience the main character’s work with other city, county, state and federal authorities, good and bad, along with the people who lived and worked in the area. That includes some who tried to help people get back on their feet. Every now and then, a prostitute would want to get out of the business, Vic said. Just like Creed, Vic had connections who could support them in that.
Rocky Stone, a former bouncer at the Alaska Corral, said Vic captured the gritty scene well, commending his efforts in comments on the back cover of the book.
“Without incriminating myself, I would say that what Officer Kusske writes is as close to how things were back then on the streets ... His book is good because he understood what was really happening,” Stone wrote.
What’s next?
In 2016, Vic and Linda went to Mexico and bought a boat. Linda headed back home as Vic spent the next five years sailing the Sea of Cortez, inspired by the John Steinbeck novel, “The Log from the Sea of Cortez.”
“I went into some of those same bays and estuaries, mostly sailing by myself,” Vic said. “I came home last spring, sold the boat and started writing in July.”
His next book comes out in a month, with the final book due out in early summer.
Like the first, the second and third books will be around 240 pages, Vic said. He’s gotten a lot of help, he said, and singled Linda out for special praise.
“Linda’s been invaluable. She’s been a really big help,” he said. Vic has encouraged Linda to write her own book featuring recipes from Malta, where she still has many relatives.
Though the book is inspired by true events, “They are entirely different from the fictional events, persons, places and things written in this work of fiction,” a note in the book says. For example, “The actual county prosecutor during the 1970s and ’80s was an honest, church going family man who in no way resembles the villain in this work.”
It’s not perfect, Vic said, but he’s had a lot of fun writing it and he’s met a lot of people, he said. “The people in Yakima are absolutely beautiful people,” he said.
