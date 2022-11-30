The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week.

Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the Mt. Adams and West Valley school districts closed. Snow started falling later Tuesday evening, and overnight the area around the city of Yakima and eastern swaths of the Yakima and Kittitas valleys got anywhere from 2 to 4 inches, said Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.

“That’s pretty far east of the crest” of the Cascades, Lawhorn said. Toward Trout Lake and Mount Adams, “we had reports of up to 20 inches total snowfall” in those areas after it began snowing there late Tuesday morning and into Tuesday afternoon.

Skiers and snowboarders waiting for more snow had their wishes granted. The White Pass Ski Area is slated to open for the season on Friday.

More snow was still expected from this weather system in some areas, specifically western and northern portions of Kittitas and Yakima counties. Lawhorn advised people to watch for any new or extended winter weather advisories and warnings that the National Weather Service may issue later Wednesday.

“We are still expecting another wave to come in overnight tonight and into the morning. It could bring more snow from Goldendale up to Yakima and the Kittitas valleys,” he said Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Snoqualmie Pass and surrounding areas had already received up to 20 inches of snow. The eastern and western lanes of Interstate 90 were closed at different times due to multiple spinouts and collisions.

“This was a fairly productive system that came through,” Lawhorn said.

After a brief break in the winter weather — though it won’t warm up — forecasters are expecting another upper-level disturbance to come through from Friday into the weekend.

“The next system, it’s looking like it’s going to arrive late Friday, sometime in the evening and then impact us through at least early Saturday, maybe into the afternoon,” Lawhorn said. “If we’re talking Central Washington, it’s still fairly cold up there. ... so when this (new) system come through I would expect a little bit more snow.”

The late-week system is looking weaker and not as wet. In the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, “we are looking at anywhere from 1 to 2 inches as to the current forecast,” for that second system coming through, he said.

High temperatures for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys are expected to be below freezing through at least Sunday, Lawhorn added.

As always, winter travelers should be prepared for the worst. “Just in case it snows too much and you get stranded on the road, keep a kit in your car so you can at least stay warm,” he said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation provides updates on use of chains, traction tires and other restrictions as conditions change. For the latest road conditions on Snoqualmie and other mountain passes, visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses. Up-to-date information also is available on WSDOT’s Twitter accounts and its app.