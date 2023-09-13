A Type 3 incident management team has taken command of two fires in the Yakima River Canyon that have burned an area larger than Wapato.
The command team took over control of the fire Wednesday morning, a day after the state Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and local fire crews battled the fire. The ground crews were aided by helicopters and aircraft that dropped water and fire retardant on the flames.
Fire crews were able to stop the Roza Slope Fire, which is burning just north of the Kittitas County line, from growing to the east and west, according to a news release from the management team.
The Roza Slope Fire is at 10% containment, while the South Slope Fire, burning north of the mouth of the canyon, is uncontained. As of Wednesday morning, the South Slope fire had burned 700 acres and the Roza Slope 200 acres.
State Route 821, also known as the Yakima River Canyon Scenic Byway, is open to traffic, after being closed Monday for the fire. Jenna Kochenauer, a public information officer with the team, said people passing through the canyon are advised to be aware of fire crews in the area, and to not use drones in the area.
Light winds and warmer temperatures could reignite hot spots, a news release said, and the fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain.
A Level 1 evacuation order is in place for residents in the Burbank Creek area, meaning they should be aware of conditions around them.
A total of 82 people are assigned to the fires.
The fires started after noon Tuesday, and the cause remains under investigation.
