Officials lifted evacuation notices Thursday evening for the South Slope and Roza Slope fires in the Yakima River Canyon.
The fires were 90% contained Friday morning. A Type 3 team transferred command to the Bureau of Land Management on Friday, with fire crews continuing rehabilitation efforts. Firefighters remained available to respond to new fire starts, a news release said. No new fire was spotted Thursday.
The brush fires started just after noon on Tuesday, and the cause is under investigation. The South Slope fire burned 341 acres and the Roza Slope burned 227 acres. The two fires are separate with unburnt dry grass between them.
Road signs will be removed from State Route 821, the Yakima Canyon Road, on Friday. The road between Selah and Ellensburg closed for a few hours Tuesday.
A Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notice was in place for several days in the Burbank Creek area. No structures were damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.